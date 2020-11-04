Nebraska high school state volleyball schedule

Below the schedule for the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
* * *
CLASS A
Semifinals Friday (North Court)
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard West, to follow.
Championship Saturday
ES-PLV winner vs. PLVS-MW winner, 9 p.m.
CLASS B
Semifinals Friday (South Court)
Omaha Skutt vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Norris vs. Elkhorn, to follow
Championship Saturday
OS-AG winner vs. N-E winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Semifinals Friday (North Court)
Wahoo vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2 p.m.
St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow.
Championship Saturday
W-CL winner vs. SP-LL winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS C-2
Thursday
Norfolk Lutheran (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m. North Court
Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells- Dodge (25-4), to follow North Court
Overton (26-2) vs. West Point GACC (16-10), 7 p.m. South Court
Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow South Court
Semifinals Friday (South Court)
NL-Centennial winner vs. CL-HD winner, 2 p.m. Overton-GACC winner vs. NC-Superior winner, to follow
Championship Saturday
At 2 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Thursday
Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m. North Court
Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow North Court
BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m. South Court
Fremont Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow South Court
Semifinals Friday (South Court)
Pleasanton-JB winner vs. Mead-SP winner, 9 a.m. BDS-HCC winner vs. FB-Amherst winner, to follow
Championship Saturday
Approximately 11 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Thursday
Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m. North Court
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), to follow North Court
CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m. South Court
Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow South Court
Semifinals Friday (North Court)
DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m. CWC-Wynot winner vs. MHC-Mullen winner, to follow
Championship Saturday
At 9 a.m.
