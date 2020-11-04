 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school state volleyball schedule
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school state volleyball schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Below the schedule for the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

Semifinals Friday (North Court)

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard West, to follow.

Championship Saturday

ES-PLV winner vs. PLVS-MW winner, 9 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals Friday (South Court)

Omaha Skutt vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Norris vs. Elkhorn, to follow

Championship Saturday

OS-AG winner vs. N-E winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Semifinals Friday (North Court)

Wahoo vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2 p.m.

St. Paul vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow.

Championship Saturday

W-CL winner vs. SP-LL winner, 4 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Thursday

Norfolk Lutheran (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m. North Court

Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells- Dodge (25-4), to follow North Court

Overton (26-2) vs. West Point GACC (16-10), 7 p.m. South Court

Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow South Court

Semifinals Friday (South Court)

NL-Centennial winner vs. CL-HD winner, 2 p.m. Overton-GACC winner vs. NC-Superior winner, to follow

Championship Saturday

At 2 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Thursday

Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m. North Court

Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow North Court

BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m. South Court

Fremont Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow South Court

Semifinals Friday (South Court)

Pleasanton-JB winner vs. Mead-SP winner, 9 a.m. BDS-HCC winner vs. FB-Amherst winner, to follow

Championship Saturday

Approximately 11 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Thursday

Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m. North Court

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), to follow North Court

CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m. South Court

Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow South Court

Semifinals Friday (North Court)

DO-NC winner vs. FCSH-HSF winner, 9 a.m. CWC-Wynot winner vs. MHC-Mullen winner, to follow

Championship Saturday

At 9 a.m.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert