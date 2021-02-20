Nebraska high school swimming and diving leaders list

The 85th boys and 48th girls state swimming and diving state championship meets begin Thursday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln with competition in 1-meter diving. The girls will go first at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 2 p.m.

Swimming will have a different look this year on championship Saturday. The schedule for the Friday prelims will remain the same — girls at 9 a.m. and boys at 2 p.m.

While no spectators will be allowed for the any of the swimming competitions, limited seating is available for diving on Thursday. The lone difference for diving is that no spectators will be allowed on the pool deck. A maximum capacity of 280 has been set for each diving session.

For swimming, instead of the boys and girls being on deck at the same time for their championship and consolation races, the sessions will be separated as they are in Friday’s prelims. The girls finals will begin at 9 a.m., with the boys competition set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Below is the final regular season rankings in each of the nine individual events and three relays.

* * *

Boys