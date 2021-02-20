Nebraska high school swimming and diving leaders list

The 85th boys and 48th girls state swimming and diving state championship meets begin Thursday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln with competition in 1-meter diving. The girls will go first at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 2 p.m.
Swimming will have a different look this year on championship Saturday. The schedule for the Friday prelims will remain the same — girls at 9 a.m. and boys at 2 p.m.
While no spectators will be allowed for the any of the swimming competitions, limited seating is available for diving on Thursday. The lone difference for diving is that no spectators will be allowed on the pool deck. A maximum capacity of 280 has been set for each diving session.
For swimming, instead of the boys and girls being on deck at the same time for their championship and consolation races, the sessions will be separated as they are in Friday’s prelims. The girls finals will begin at 9 a.m., with the boys competition set to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Below is the final regular season rankings in each of the nine individual events and three relays.
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Tyler Reida, Tommy Palmer), 1:31.62 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:34.20. 3, Millard North, 1:38.96. 4, Elkhorn, 1:39.18. 5, Fremont, 1:39.41. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 1:39.62. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:40.05. 8, Omaha North, 1:40.39.
200 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 1:40.07 (No. 8 all-time). 2, John Watson, Prep, 1:42.51. 3, Jon Galles, Gretna, 1:43.31. 4, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:44.06. 5, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:45.84. 6, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:45.98. 7, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:46.12. 8, Kai Wilson, GI, 1:46.28.
200 individual medley: 1, Watson, 1:54.35. 2, Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:55.36. 3, Drew Kaelin, Prep, 1:55.76. 4, Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:56.89. 5, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:57.52. 6, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 1:57.81. 7, Terin Frodyma, Omaha South, 1:58.00. 8, Mlinek, 1:58.28.
50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.13 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Ian Paup, Lincoln East, 21.69. 3, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 21.72. 4, Ethan Reida, LSW, 21.75. 5, Novinski, 21.76. 6, Guzman, 21.91. 7, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 21.92. 8, Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 21.97.
1-meter diving: 1, Jonathan Brouillette, North Platte, 503.55 points. 2, David Hatt, LPX, 453.60. 3, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 450.40. 4, Guy Hunt, Elkhorn, 435.10. 5, Isaac Rinaldi, MN, 388.05. 6, Richard Harbols, Kearney, 388.00. 7, Patrick Rathbun, Millard South, 383.10. 8, Callum Olmer, Beatrice, 383.00.
100 butterfly: 1, Smith, 51.10. 2, Mayo, 51.27. 3, Goaley, 51.78. 4, Frodyma, 51.84. 5, Pospishil, 51.85. 6, Thomas Neil, LSW, 52.23. 7, Palmer, 52.46. 8, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 52.52.
100 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 46.04. 2, Mlinek, 46.16. 3, Galles, 47.62. 4, Smith, 47.77. 5, Mayo, 47.83. 5, Wehbe, 47.87. 7, Watson, 48.05. 8, Paup, 48.32.
500 freestyle: 1, Watson, 4:39.94. 2, Novinski, 4:40.04. 3, Muse, 4:45.52. 4, Hahn, 4:46.75. 5, Palmer, 4:50.53. 6, Wilson, 4:51.09. 7, Jack Ellison, Westside, 4:51.13. 7, Alex Becker, LPX, 4:55.38. 8, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, GI, 4:51.69.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Ashton Bailey, Ethan Reida, Palmer), 1:25.28. 2, Elkhorn, 1:26.35. 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:26.70. 4, Kearney, 1:28.17. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 1:30.74. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:30.98. 7, Grand Island, 1:31.22. 8, Omaha Central, 1:31.47.
100 backstroke: 1 (tie), Schroeder and Watson, 51.95. 3, Henry Belik, PLV/PLVS, 53.04. 4, Ben Ravnsborg, Prep, 53.23. 5, Horner, 53.64. 6, Bailey, 53.73. 7. Smith, 53.74. 8, Kinney, 53.97.
100 breaststroke: 1, 1, Minek, 54.58 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Guzman, 57.34. 3, Kaelin, 57.54. 4, Olmer, 58.38. 5, Andrew Zheng, Millard North, 58.76. 6, Eli Vyhidal, 58.87. 7, Hahn, 59.18. 8, Dankert, 59.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Schroeder, Ethan Reida, Mlinek), 3:10.24. 2, Elkhorn, 3:10.73. 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:13.86. 4, Grand Island, 3:18.45. 5, Kearney, 3:18.72. 6, Lincoln East, 3:28.75. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 3:18.98. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:20.32.
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:44.13 (No. 5 all-time). 2, Millard North, 1:46.28. 3, Norfolk, 1:47.89. 4, Lincoln East, 1:48.66. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.84. 6, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.34. 7, Omaha Central, 1:51.01. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:51.29.
200 freestyle: 1, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:52.29 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:54.31. 3, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:54.39. 4, Randby, 1:55.69. 5, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:56.81. 6, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56.95. 7, Marzia Gasparini, Norfolk, 1:57.38. 8, Abbie Kellen, Marian, 1:57.60.
200 individual medley: 1, DeSordi, 2:07.15. 2, Randby, 2:07.85. 3, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:08.17. 4, Maddie McLeay, MN, 2:09.55. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:10.22. 6, Hood, 2:10.90. 7, Trojan, 2:11.31. 8, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 2:13.27.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.23 (No. 5 all-time). 2, Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 23.79. 3, Hood, 24.05. 4, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.20. 5, Woods, 24.21. 6, Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, 24.21. 7, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 24.24. 8, Bella Livingston, LSW, 24.27.
1-meter diving: 1, Megan Carter, Marian, 505.75 points. 2, Katerina Hoffman, LSE, 502.15. 3, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 497.90. 4, Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 491.15. 5, Anna Caniglia, Burke, 488.20. 6, Ryane Neal, LSW, 429.80. 7, Sally McClellen, Omaha B-T/Concordia/Mercy, 396.75. 8, Ellie Fulcher, MW, 389.75.
100 butterfly: 1, Hailu, 55.97. 2, Trojan, 57.21. 3, Dendinger, 57.52. 4, Hood, 57.68. 5, Randby, 57.98. 6, Morales, 58.27. 7, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 58.44. 8, Jessica Brusnahan, Marian, 59.08.
100 freestyle: 1, Woods, 52.19. 2, Hood, 52.45. 3, Livingston, 52.70. 4, Krings, 52.73. 5, Von Seggern, 52.85. 6, Kuehne, 52.99. 7, McLeay, 53.13. 8, Randby, 53.16.
500 freestyle: 1, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:09.33. 2, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:11.23. 3, Woods, 5:11.59. 4, Hood, 5:11.63. 5, Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:13.25. 6, Kellen, 5:14.80. 7, Trojan, 5:14.96. 8, Morales, 5:15.19.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Clark, Von Seggern), 1:36.14. 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:38.43. 3, Elkhorn, 1:39.37. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.16. 5, Lincoln Southeast, 1:40.70. 6, Millard North, 1:40.88. 7, Lincoln East, 1:41.10. 8, Fremont, 1:41.48.
100 backstroke: 1, Hailu, 56.15. 2, Clark, 57.27. 3, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 58.09. 4, Harthoorn, 58.12. 5, Gasparini, 59.31. 6, Spomer, 59.36. 7, Foley, 59.37. 8, Hood, 59.41.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:03.14. 2, DeSordi, 1:04.61. 3, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:04.87. 4, Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.30. 5, Dendinger, 1:05.94. 6, Ava Hunt, 1:07.60. 7, Ella Petrick, MN, 1:07.66. 8, Olivia Elbert, Westside, 1:08.35.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Trojan), 3:32.61. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:35.55. 3, Millard North, 3:35.65. 4, Omaha Westside, 3:37.36. 5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:37.48. 6, Lincoln East, 3:39.07. 7, Norfolk, 3:39.45. 8, Lincoln East. 8, Omaha Central, 3:39.62.