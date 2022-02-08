 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school swimming leaders and ratings, Feb. 7
SWIMMING AND DIVING

  • Updated
Here are the swimmers to watch during the 2021-22 Nebraska high school swimming season.

Below are the season leaders and latest ratings for Nebraska high school swimming and diving. Times are through meets contested on Feb. 5.

* * *

Ratings

BOYS

1. Lincoln Southwest

2. Omaha Westside

3. Omaha Creighton Prep

4. Elkhorn

5. Lincoln East

6. Millard North

7. Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South

8. Kearney

9. Omaha Central

10. Grand Island 

GIRLS

1. Lincoln Southwest

2. Omaha Westside

3. Omaha Marian

4. Millard North

5. Lincoln East

6. Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South

7. Millard South

8. Elkhorn

9. Grand Island

10. Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic

Ratings committee: Marcus Bach, Lincoln Northeast; Andy Cunningham, Millard North; David Nelson, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic.

Season leaders

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:33.26. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.91. 3, Omaha Westside, 1:35.01. 4, Millard North, 1:38.96. 5, Elkhorn, 1:40.16. 6, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:41.30. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.52. 8, Omaha Central, 1:42.49.

200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:36.72 (state record, No. 1 all-time). 2, Palmer, 1:43.84. 3, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 1:45.18. 4, John Watson, Prep, 1:45.55. 5, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:45.89. 6, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:46.16. 7, Jack Ellison, Westside, 1:46.19. 8, Mlinek, 1:46.24.

200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:48.33 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Watson, 1:51.18 (No. 7 all-time). 3, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 1:53.18. 4, Mlinek, 1:55.81. 5, Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:56.52. 6, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:57.32. 7, Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:58.17. 8, Ellison, 1:58.38.

50 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 20.83 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Palmer, 21.23. 3, Wehbe, 21.44. 4, Mlinek, 21.48. 5, Watson, 21.59. 6 (tie), Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, and Thomas Nissen, Prep, 21.91. 8, Ian Paup, Lincoln East, 21.93.

1-meter diving: 1, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 503.85 points. 2, Paul Mathews, Prep, 468.70. 3, Seth Blaser, LSW, 443.98. 4, David Hatt, Pius X, 434.45. 5, Isaac Rinaldi, MN, 425.75. 6, Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 412.35. 7, Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 410.40. 8, Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 404.60.

100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 48.23 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Pospishil, 50.65. 3, Palmer, 51.56. 4, Watson, 51.82. 5, Neil, 52.12. 6, William Clark, Prep, 52.20. 7, Mayo, 52.28. 8, Mlinek, 52.54.

100 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 44.90 (No. 4 all-time). 2, Palmer, 45.88. 3, Wehbe, 46.57. 4, Mlinek, 46.63. 5, Pospishil, 47.01. 6, Davis, 47.70. 7, Mayo, 47.85. 8, Watson, 48.00.

500 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 4:33.54 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Watson, 4:36.29 (No. 5 all-time). 3, Hahn, 4:38.37. 4, Ellison, 4:39.63. 5, Finnegan, 4:45.19. 6, Militti, 4:48.53. 7, Luke Muse, Prep, 4:50.61. 8, Palmer, 4:51.27.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Nissen, Beber, Max Twit, Watson), 1:25.59. 2, Elkhorn 1:26.18. 3, Omaha Westside, 1:26.67. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.51. 5, Omaha Burke, 1:29.70. 6, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:30.57. 7, Millard North, 1:30.75. 8, Kearney, 1:31.06.

100 backstroke: 1, Germonprez, 49.33 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Davis, 51.02. 3, Schroeder, 51.83. 4, Watson, 52.14. 5, Horner, 52.59. 6, Pospishil, 53.65. 7, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 53.69. 8, Clark, 54.24.

100 breaststroke: 1, Germonprez, 55.29 (No. 4 all-time). 2, Mlinek, 55.55. 3, Watson, 56.85. 4, Hahn, 57.35. 5, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 58.61. 6, Beber, 58.75. 7, Andrew Zheng, MN, 58.82. 8, Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 58.89.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Tyler Reida, Kolb, Mlilnek, 3:08.48. 2, Elkhorn, 3:11.70. 3, Omaha Westside, 3:14.11. 4, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:14.14. 5, Lincoln East, 3:19.23. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 3:21.31. 7, Omaha Burke, 3:21.40. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:21.41.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 1, Millard North (Mimi McLeay, Ella Petrick, Shriya Samanta, Madeline McLeay), 1:49.13. 2, Omaha Marian, 1:49.72. 3, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:50.32. 4, Omaha Westside, 1:50.93. 5, Millard South, 1:51.75. 6, Lincoln East, 1:52.40. 7, Omaha Burke, 1:52.76. 8, Grand Island, 1:53.13.

200 freestyle: 1, Josie Hood, Marian, 1:55.58. 2, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:56.58. 3, Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:56.60. 4, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56.65. 5, Bella Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.29. 6, Stephanie Branson, MN, 1:58.66. 7, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:58.81. 8, Isabella Morales, LSW, 1:58.83.

200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:09.22. 2, Morales, 2:09.94. 3, Hood, 2:10.72. 4, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:12.22. 5, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:12.48. 6, Easton Glandt, Marian, 2:12.49. 7, Petrick, 2:13.11. 8, Natalie Harris, Westside, 2:13.24.

50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.81. 2, Madeline McLeay, 24.10. 3, Hood, 24.27. 4, Dendinger, 24.40. 5, Wischhof, 24.47. 6, Livingston, 24.53. 7, Von Seggern, 24.63. 8, Kate Stevens, Westside, 24.74.

1-meter diving: 1, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 511.40 points. 2, Nettie Knapton, Marian, 418.75. 3, Sally McClellen, Omaha Brownell/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 414.95. 4, Eve Nelson, LSE, 408.90. 5, Kate Stoltenberg, MW, 379.80. 6, Ellie Fulcher, MW, 378.00. 7, Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 375.85. 8, Morgan Brandl, MS, 375.35.

100 butterfly: 1, Hood, 58.08. 2, Von Seggern, 58.25. 3, Morales, 58.48. 4, Dendinger, 58.60. 5, Samanta, 58.81. 6, Livingston, 59.32. 7, Natalie Elder, Elkhorn, 59.66. 8, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 59.87.

100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 52.63. 2, Wischhof, 52.83. 3, Livingston, 53.08. 4, Von Seggern, 53.23. 5, Madeline McLeay, 53.32. 6, Dendinger, 53.37. 7, Ford, 53.53. 8, Piper Hagen, Westside, 54.05.

500 freestyle: 1, Hood, 5:05.48. 2, Woods, 5:12.48. 3, Harris, 5:18.94. 4, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:20.43. 5, Morales, 5:20.83. 6, Dendinger, 5:21.28. 7, Livingston, 5:21.36. 8, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:21.61.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Glandt), 1:37.81. 2, Millard North, 1:38.55. 3, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:39.62. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:39.86. 5, Lincoln East, 1:40.09. 6, Omaha Westside, 1:40.31. 7, Fremont, 1:40.45. 8, Elkhorn, 1:41.88.

100 backstroke: 1, Murray, 56.57 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Wischhof, 58.77. 3, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 59.02. 4, Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 59.42. 5, Jacobs, 59.49. 6 (tie), Foley and Dendinger, 59.51. 8, Von Seggern, 59.57.

100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:05.77. 2, Petrick, 1:05.85. 3, Carly Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:06.79. 4, Grace Swoboda, BCMR, 1:07.04. 5, Glandt, 1:07.35. 6, Jacobs, 1:07.45. 7, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:07.64. 8, Storms, 1:07.65.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Von Seggern, Hood), 3:35.74. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:37.15. 3, Omaha Westside, 3:39.03. 4, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:39.74. 5, Lincoln East, 3:40.07. 6, Elkhorn, 3:43.43. 7, Grand Island, 3:43.58. 8, Fremont, 3:44.13.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

