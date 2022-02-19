Nebraska high school swimming leaders, Feb. 20

Below are the season leaders for Nebraska high school swimming and diving. Times are through the regular season.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:30.61 (state record, No. 1 all-time). 2, Omaha Westside, 1:32.81 (No. 8 all-time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.12. 4, Millard North, 1:36.72. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.78. 6, Omaha Central, 1:39.27. 7, Fremont, 1:39.57. 8, Elkhorn, 1:39.73.
200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:36.72 (state record, No. 1 all-time). 2, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.88. 3, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:43.70. 4, Palmer, 1:43.84. 5, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:44.25. 6, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 1:45.18. 7, Jadeon Carter, Lincoln East, 1:45.31. 8, Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:45.50.
200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:48.33 (No. 3 all-time). 2, John Watson, Prep, 1:51.18 (No. 7 all-time). 3, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 1:52.91. 4, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:54.15. 5, Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:54.42. 6, Mlinek, 1:55.81. 7, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:57.32. 8, Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:58.17.
50 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 20.53 (No. 5 all-time). 2, Palmer, 20.55. 3, Germonprez, 20.83. 4, Wehbe, 21.37. 5, Ian Paup, LE, 21.52. 6, Watson, 21.59. 7, Mayo, 21.59. 8, T.J. Nissen, Prep, 21.60.
1-meter diving: 1, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 503.85 points. 2, Paul Mathews, Prep, 468.70. 3, David Hatt, Pius X, 448.90. 4, Seth Blaser, LSW, 443.98. 5, Isaac Rinaldi, MN, 425.75. 6, Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 412.35. 7, Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 410.40. 8, Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 404.60.
100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 47.75 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Pospishil, 50.65. 3, Mayo, 50.72. 4, Neil, 51.51. 5, Palmer, 51.56. 6, Tyler Reida, LSW, 51.72. 7, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 51.74. 8, Watson, 51.82.
100 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 44.85 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Palmer, 45.33. 3, Colin Davis, Westside, 46.51. 4, Wehbe, 46.57. 5, Mlinek, 46.63. 6, Pospishil, 47.01. 7, Mayo, 47.41. 8, Gianluca Ragazzo, Grand Island, 47.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 4:33.54 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Watson, 4:36.29 (No. 5 all-time). 3, Hahn, 4:38.37. 4, Ellison, 4:39.63. 5, Militti, 4:44.90. 6, Finnegan, 4:45.19. 7, Luke Muse, Prep, 4:45.74. 8, Carter, 4:46.29.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Nissen, Beber, Henry Dvorak, Watson), 1:24.41. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 1:24.72 (No. 9 all-time). 3, Elkhorn 1:24.88 (tie for No. 10 all-time). 4, Omaha Westside, 1:26.67. 5, Kearney, 1:26.95. 6, Lincoln East, 1:28.57. 7, Millard North, 1:29.26. 8, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:29.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Germonprez, 49.33 (No. 3 all-time). 2, Davis, 50.15. 3, Watson, 50.42. 4, Schroeder, 51.08. 5, Kinney, 52.26. 6, Kolb, 52.49. 7, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 52.59. 8, William Clark, Prep, 52.82.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 53.32 (No. 2 all-time). 2, Germonprez, 55.29 (No. 4 all-time). 3, Hahn, 56.31 (No. 9 all-time). 4, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 56.75. 5, Watson, 56.85. 6, Nikolas Keuser, MS, 56.94. 7, Dankert, 57.52. 8, Andrew Zheng, MN, 58.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Kolb, Mlilnek, 3:08.48. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:09.41. 3, Elkhorn, 3:09.80. 4, Omaha Westside, 3:11.11. 5, Lincoln East, 3:15.86. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 3:16.65. 7, Omaha Skutt/EMM, 3:17.47. 8, Kearney, 3:18.46.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:46.13 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:46.54. 3, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:47.36. 4, Millard North, 1:47.71. 5, Lincoln East, 1:50.22. 6, Millard South, 1:50.37. 7, Omaha Westside, 1:50.38. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.48.
200 freestyle: 1, Hood, 1:51.98. 2, Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:54.74. 3, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:54.76. 4, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:55.30. 5, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.89. 6, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56.65. 7, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 1:57.96. 8, Bella Livingston, LSW, 1:58.29.
200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:07.88. 2, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:09.35. 3, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 2:09.51. 4, Glandt, 2:09.60. 5, Hood, 2:10.72. 6, Addisyn Storms, MS, 2:11.15. 7, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:11.99. 8, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:12.31.
50 freestyle: 1, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.81. 2, Livingston, 23.83. 3, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.08. 4, Wischhof, 24.10. 5, Woods, 24.17. 6, Hood, 24.27. 7, Von Seggern, 24.29. 8, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 24.32.
1-meter diving: 1, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 511.40 points. 2, Nettie Knapton, Marian, 418.75. 3, Sally McClellen, Omaha Brownell/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 414.95. 4, Eve Nelson, LSE, 408.90. 5, Kate Stoltenberg, MW, 383.65. 6, Ellie Fulcher, MW, 378.00. 7, Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 375.85. 8, Morgan Brandl, MS, 375.35.
100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 57.07. 2, Morales, 58.01. 3, Jacobs, 58.03. 4, Hood, 58.08. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 58.16. 6, Dendinger, 58.60. 7, Livingston, 59.32. 8, Parker Schmieding, MS, 59.37.
100 freestyle: 1, Livingston, 52.00. 2, Hood, 52.04. 3, Woods, 52.51. 4, McClay, 52.73. 5, Wischhof, 52.83. 6, Von Seggern, 53.23. 7, Ford, 53.26. 8, Dendinger, 53.37.
500 freestyle: 1, Hood, 5:05.48. 2, Schroeder, 5:11.48. 3, Woods, 5:12.48. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:16.16. 5, Harris, 5:16.39. 6, Alaira Hadford, Marian, 5:20.22. 7, Morales, 5:20.83. 6, Dendinger, 5:21.28.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Ashlyn Penas, Avery Ryder, Morales), 1:37.68. 2, Papillion-La Vista, 1:37.77. 3, Omaha Marian, 1:37.81. 4, Lincoln East, 1:38.04. 5, Millard North, 1:38.05. 6, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:39.30. 7, Fremont, 1:39.31. 8, Omaha Westside, 1:39.40.
100 backstroke: 1, Murray, 56.57 (No. 8 all-time). 2, Jacobs, 57.62. 3, Foley, 57.95. 4, Wischhof, 58.03. 5, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 58.35. 6, Lilly Brennan, GI, 58.76. 7, Kathryn Novinski, GI, 58.97. 8, Mendlick, 59.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Petrick, 1:04.95. 2, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.67. 3, Carly Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:05.70. 4, Olberding, 1:05.75. 5, Dendinger, 1:05.77. 6, Glandt, 1:06.42. 7, Grace Swoboda, BCMR, 1:06.99. 8, Storms, 1:07.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:32.97. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:33.33. 3, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:35.62. 4, Lincoln East, 3:36.08. 5, Omaha Westside, 3:39.03. 6, Grand Island, 3:40.09. 7, Fremont, 3:41.13. 8, Elkhorn, 3:42.41.
Photos: 2021 Nebraska high school state swimming championships
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports