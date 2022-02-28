Nebraska high school swimming season leaders

Below are the final season leaders for the 2021-22 Nebraska high school swimming and diving season.

* * *

Season leaders

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:29.37 (state record, No. 1 all time). 2, Omaha Westside, 1:32.01 (No. 4 all time). 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.12. 4, Millard North, 1:36.21. 5, Lincoln Pius X, 1:36.48. 6, Omaha Central, 1:38.44. 7, Elkhorn, 1:38.80. 8, Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 1:39.35.

200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:35.60 (state record, No. 1 all time). 2, Palmer, 1:40.15. 3, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:41.96. 4, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:42.45. 5, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.60. 6, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 1:42.93. 7, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:43.48. 8, YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:43.91.

200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:48.33 (No. 3 all time). 2, John Watson, Prep, 1:50.55 (No. 6 all time). 3, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 1:52.91. 4, Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:53.27. 5, Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:53.92. 6, Luke Dankert, GI, 1:54.15. 7, Mlinek, 1:55.81. 8, Ashton Bailey, LSW, 1:56.53.

50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.10. 2, Germonprez, 20.29. 3, Mlinek, 20.53. 4, Henry Dvorak, Prep, 21.11. 5, Mayo, 21.16. 6, Wehbe, 21.37. 8, (tie), Tyler Reida, LSW, and Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 21.39.

Diving: 1, Paul Mathews, Prep, 461.50. 2, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 456.85. 3, David Hatt, Pius X, 453.00. 4, Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 444.35. 5, Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 404.30. 6, Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn, 396.80. 7, Seth Blaser, LSW, 384.90. 8, Patrick Rathbun, MS, 371.90.

100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 47.22 (No. 2 all time). 2, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 50.27. 3, Mayo, 50.67. 4, William Clark, Prep, 50.80. 5, Neil, 50.88. 6, Reida, 51.12. 7, Palmer, 51.56. 8, Sam Becker, Pius X, 51.67.

100 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 44.71 (No. 3 all time). 2, Germonprez, 44.85 (No. 4 all time). 3, Palmer, 45.33. 4, Mayo, 46.00. 5, Wehbe, 46.17. 6, Colin Davis, Westside, 46.21. 7, Kolb, 46.44. 8, Pospishil, 47.01.

500 freestyle: 1, Germonprez, 4:33.54 (No. 2 all time). 2, Watson, 4:36.29 (No. 5 all time). 3 (tie), Jack Ellison, Westside, and Hahn, 4:37.58 (No. 10 all time). 5, Militti, 4:40.32. 6, Luke Muse, Prep, 4:41.60. 7, Jadeon Carter, LE, 4:41.62. 8, Finnegan, 4:43.02.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Kolb, Schroeder, Palmer), 1:23.73 (No. 3 all time). 2, Elkhorn, 1:23.95. 3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:24.06 (No. 5 all time). 4, Omaha Westside, 1:24.44 (No. 10 all time). 5, Kearney, 1:26.76. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:28.16. 7, Lincoln East, 1:28.26. 8, Millard North, 1:28.47.

100 backstroke: 1, Germonprez, 49.33 (No. 3 all time). 2, Watson, 49.89 (No. 9 all time). 3, Davis, 49.99. 4, Schroeder, 50.88. 5, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 51.36. 6, Kinney, 51.97. 7, Pospishil, 52.24. 8, Kolb, 52.49.

100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 53.32 (No. 2 all time). 2, Germonprez, 55.29 (No. 4 all time). 3, Keuser, 55.90 (No. 7 all time). 4, Hahn, 56.17 (No. 9 all time). 5, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 56.26 (No. 10 all time). 6, Watson, 56.85. 7, Luke Dankert, GI, 57.46. 8, Beber, 57.84.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:04.94 (No. 3 all time). Elkhorn, 3:06.39. 2, Elkhorn, 3:06.39. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:09.26. 4, Omaha Westside, 3:11.11. 5, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:14.82. 6, Lincoln East, 3:15.14. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 3:16.39. 8, Omaha Burke, 3:17.06.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Lauren Mendlick, Josie Hood), 1:46.13 (No. 9 all time). 2, Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 1:46.54. 3, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:47.36. 4, Millard North, 1:47.71. 5, Omaha Westside, 1:49.43. 6, Millard South, 1:50.19. 7, Lincoln East, 1:50.22. 8, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.95.

200 freestyle: 1, Natalya Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:50.90. 2, Hood, 1:51.01. 3, Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:53.93. 4, Grace Lienemann, LSW, 1:54.76. 5, Karsen Jesse, Fremont, 1:55.13. 6, Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:55.30. 7, Natalie Harris, Westside, 1:55.46. 8, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 1:56.82.

200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:05.94 (No. 10 all time). 2, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:07.49. 3, Piper Hagen, Westside, 2:08.56. 4, Glandt, 2:08.76. 5, Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:08.86. 6, Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 2:09.51. 7, Ella Petrick, MN, 2:10.36. 8, Hood, 2:10.72.

50 freestyle: 1, Bella Livingston, LSW, 23.72. 2, Elizabeth Ford, PLV/PLVS, 23.81. 3, Von Seggern, 23.86. 4, Madeline McLeay, MN, 24.08. 5, Wischhof, 24.10. 6, Woods, 24.17. 7, Wischhof, 24.19. 8, Hood, 24.27.

Diving: 1, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 478.20 (No. 7 all time). 2, Sally McClellen, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 418.05. 3, Eve Nelson, LSE, 391.95. 4, Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 376.95. 5, Nettie Knapton, Marian, 375.55. 6, Caroline Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 366.40. 7, Novalee Schmit, Lincoln High, 357.10. 8, Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 352.90.

100 butterfly: 1, Von Seggern, 56.53. 2, Morales, 58.01. 3, Jacobs, 58.03. 4, Hood, 58.08. 5, Shriya Samanta, MN, 58.09. 6, Parker Schmieding, MS, 58.33. 7, Calie Herrick, LSW, 58.58. 8, Dendinger, 58.60.

100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 51.36. 2, Livingston, 51.74. 3, Wischhof, 52.00. 4, Woods, 52.51. 5, McClay, 52.59. 6, Ford, 53.00. 7, Von Seggern, 53.23. 8, Foley, 53.26.

500 freestyle: 1, Hood, 5:05.48. 2, Woods, 5:09.39. 3, Schroeder, 5:11.48. 4, Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 5:13.30. 5, Harris, 5:14.83. 6, Olberding, 5:18.29. 7, Catelyn Fonda, 5:19.84. 8, Alaira Hadford, Marian, 5:20.22.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Lauren Mendlick, Glandt, Hood), 1:36.04. 2, Millard North, 1:36.22. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.35. 4, Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 1:37.77. 5, Lincoln East, 1:37.80. 6, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 1:39.30. 7, Fremont, 1:39.31. 8, Omaha Westside, 1:39.40.

100 backstroke: 1, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 56.25 (No. 6 all time). 2, Foley, 57.43. 3, Jacobs, 57.62. 4, Kathryn Novinski, Grand Island, 57.70. 5, Kindsey Joyce, MS, 57.95. 6, Wischhof, 58.03. 7, Mendlick, 58.70. 8, Lilly Brennan, GI, 58.76.

100 breaststroke: 1, Dendinger, 1:04.05 (No. 8 all time). 2, Petrick, 1:04.63 (No. 9 all time). 3 (tie), Carly Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, and Jacobs, 1:04.63. 5, Grace Swoboda, BCMR, 1:05.50. 6, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:05.67. 7, Olberding, 1:05.75. 8, Dendinger, 1:05.77.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Hadford, Foley, Von Seggern), 3:30.15 (No. 8 all time). 2, Lincoln Southwest, 3:30.19 (No. 9 all time). 3, Lincoln East, 3:35.54. 4. Papillion-La Vista/Papio South, 3:35.62. 5, Fremont, 3:37.61. 6, Omaha Westside, 3:38.26. 7, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic, 3:39.07. 8, Lincoln Southeast, 3:39.51.

