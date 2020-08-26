 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball capsules for Class A, Class B and Omaha-area teams
VOLLEYBALL

Preseason high school volleyball capsules for Class A, Class B and Omaha-area teams compiled by The World-Herald's Mike Patterson.

Note: Not all teams returned preseason sheets.

* * *

CLASS A

Bellevue East

Coach: Courtney Smeby, 8th year. 2019: 20-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Katie Mendick, 5-10, OH; Baylee Greene, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Riley Jensen, 5-10, RS/S; Liv Reitsma, 5-7, RS/S; Baylee Egan, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Chieftains had a nice season last year and return five starters this year; Mendick had 273 kills in 2019.

Bellevue West

Coach: Christina Krajicek, 7th year. 2019: 20-16.

Returning starters – Juniors: Kenzie Keith, 6-1, M/RS; Presley Liberty, 5-8, L; Jayna Hope, 5-8, S; Kealy Kinviniemi, 6-1, OH/M. Sophomores: Kenzie Dyrstad, 5-6, L; Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-2, OH.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds return several key players and could improve off last year’s 20-win campaign; Ndam-Simpson pounded 286 kills last season as a freshman.

Columbus

Coach: Jeri Otten, 5th year. 2019: 15-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Sadie Evans, 5-10, S; Addi Duranski, 5-9, RS; Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, 6-0, M; Maddie Uhlig, 5-7, OH.

Outlook: Discovers have experience and the return of setter Evans (773 assists in 2019) is a definite plus; Columbus moves to the Heartland Athletic Conference this season.

Elkhorn South

Coach: Chelsea Potter, second year. 2019: 29-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Rylee Gray, 6-4, M; Brilee Wieseler, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Katie Galligan, 5-9, DS; Kylie Weeks, 5-7, OH; Madi Woodin, 5-6, S; Estella Zatechka, 5-9, DS.

Outlook: The Storm graduated just three from last year’s state tourney squad and should once again be one of the top teams in Class A; Gray is a Nebraska pledge.

Fremont

Coach: Cindy Kostek, 4th year. 2019: 15-18.

Returning starters – Seniors: Hannah Wilson, 5-8, S/RS. Juniors: Elise Estudillo, 5-9, OH; Grace Williams, 6-1, M; Ellah Hofer, 6-0, S/RS; Mya Bolden, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Emmalee Sheppard, 5-3, L.

Outlook: Tigers return six starters and should show improvement.

Gretna

Coach: Mike Brandon, 19th year. 2019: 28-11, state runner-up.

Returning starters – Seniors: Emma Prentice, 6-1, OH; Shaina Russell, 5-10, RS; Morgan Sangl, 5-4, DS. Juniors: Skylar McCune, 5-8, OH; Brooklyn Schuler, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The first order of business for the perennially tough Dragons is to replace graduated setter Lauren Anderson (1,214 assists); Creighton pledge McCune pounded a team-high 420 kills in 2019.

Lincoln High

Coach: Stephanie Wilcox, 3rd year. 2019: 13-21.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kyndal Hudson, 5-10, OH; Taylor Sluka, 5-8, M/RS; Gillian Kohl, 5-2, DS. Juniors: Tyrah Woods, 5-10, M; Ariana Hoagland, 5-6, RS/M; Paige Christophersen, 5-7, S. Sophomores: Faith Van Eck, 5-5, OH/L.

Outlook: The Links return a lot of experience and could take a step forward this year.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz, 13th year. 2019: 11-22.

Returning starters – Seniors: Frankie Curren, M/RS; Saylor Schaefer, M/RS; Delaney Warner, DS. Juniors: Kinsley Ragland, OH/RS.

Outlook: The Navigators have some solid returnees and good young talent, including freshman setter Abby Lottman; Nelson-Hitz returns as coach after a five-year sabbatical.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Craig Songster, 12th year. 2019: 4-30.

Returning starters – Seniors: Maddie Bahm, 5-7, OH. Juniors: Samantha Pryce, 5-3, L; Andrea Pryce, 5-1, S; Maleaka Boedhram, 5-9, M/RS.

Outlook: The Rockets could use a little more height but the returning starters should help the team improve; Bahm will be a four-year starter.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Katie Wenz, 6th year. 2019: 29-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Alexis Markowski, 6-3, RS/M; Cora Thomas, 5-10, M; Miriam Miller, 5-8, L; Kylen Sealock, 5-10, OH; Hannah Pham, 5-8, S. Sophomores: Adison Markowski, 5-6, S.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated just three from last year’s state semifinalist, the biggest loss being outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim; Sealock (343 kills last year) and the Markowski sisters help make this team a championship contender.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mark Novotny, 5th year. 2019: 22-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Carly Coen, 5-10, M; Liz Tomlin, 5-9, OH; Lauren Dirks, 5-6, S; Teghan Sullivan, 5-8, S/L. Juniors: Courtney Holsteen, 6-0, RS/OH; Shaylee Myers, 6-0, OH.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks return several key players and have the added motivation of narrowly missing out on state last year, losing to Millard North in a district final; Myers had 401 kills last season.

Millard North

Coach: Lindsay Peterson, 8th year. 2019: 11-25, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Mollie Fee, 5-10, OH/M. Juniors: Kate Galvin, 5-7, L.

Outlook: The Mustangs graduated several seniors, including all-staters Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch; younger players have waited for this opportunity so the team should improve as the season progresses.

Millard South

Coach: Jaisa Poppleton, 6th year. 2019: 24-13, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Juniors: Laci Abendroth, 6-0, OH; Makayla Fleming, 5-10, S.

Outlook: The Patriots lost much of their firepower through graduation or transfer; the return of setter Fleming (974 assists in 2019) is a plus.

Millard West

Coach: Joe Wessel, 4th year. 2019: 22-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Elise Gilroy, 5-9, OH; Bridget Smith, 5-8, S; Jill Webber, 5-6, L. Juniors: Ella Hazen, 5-9, OH; Sadie Millard, 5-9, M.

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated four but return their entire back row; the addition of Maddie MacTaggart, who transferred from Millard South, will bolster the attack.

Norfolk

Coach: Katie Wright Oswald, 4th year. 2019: 16-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ali Sovereign, 5-9, M; Karly Kalin, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Erin Schwanebeck, 5-7, OH. Sophomores: Tessa Gall, 5-9, M.

Outlook: The Panthers aren’t the tallest team and must work in a new setter but the return of four starters is a positive.

Omaha Benson

Coach: Julie Mason, 3rd year. 2019: 3-26.

Returning starters – Seniors: Nyapuot Jueny, 5-11, M; Naomi Reynoso-Perez, 5-10, OH; Sah Dah Win, 5-0, L. Juniors: Nataya Lockett, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Macy Lino, 6-0, M; Sa Oo, 5-0, DS; Eh Gay Paw, 5-6, RS.

Outlook: The return of several starters fueled the Bunnies’ optimism; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.

Omaha Bryan

Coach: Nate Novotny, 4th year. 2019: 12-19.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jordan Wattles, S; Maddie Gates, OH; Katelyn Schwenn, M. Sophomores: Jessica Conway, L.

Outlook: The Bears appeared to have one of their strongest teams since 2009; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.

Omaha Central

Coach: Angela Thorn, 5th year. 2019: 13-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Paige Terry, 5-5, L. Juniors: Ital Lopuyo, 6-7, M/RS; Bianca Martinez, 6-1, M; Quinn Kay, 5-7, OH/S; Kenya Winston, 6-0, RS.

Outlook: The Eagles were expected to show improvement with the help of the 6-7 Lopuyo, who has received three Division I scholarship offers; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.

Omaha Marian

Coach: Amy McLeay, 6th year. 2019: 22-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: MC Daubendiek, 6-1, RS; Ellie Miller, 5-8, L; Sophi Steffes, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Amanda Loschen, 6-1, OH.

Outlook: Crusaders had their streak of 18 consecutive state tourney appearances snapped last year in districts by Millard North; expect this motivated team to be in the championship hunt.

Omaha Northwest

Coach: Shannon Walker, 12th year. 2019: 12-16.

Returning starters – Seniors: Morgan Gardner, Morgan Wiseman, Paige Anthony. Juniors: Taniya Golden, JayVeonna Williams, Cierra Marks.

Outlook: The return of setter Gardner (511 assists last year) and outside hitter Golden (261 kills) fueled the Huskies’ optimism; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.

Omaha South

Coach: Makenna Durham, 1st year. 2019: 7-23.

Returning starters – Seniors: Bella Madsen, 5-9, OH; Jocelyn Vasquez, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Nadia Sweet, 5-5, S; Mallis Bonner, 5-8, OH; Carmela Galvan, 5-10, M/RS.

Outlook: The Packers hoped to improve off last year’s performance under new coach Durham; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.

Omaha Westside

Coach: Korrine Bowers, 3rd year. 2019: 19-16.

Returning starters – Juniors: Madilyn Siebler, 5-11, OH. Sophomores: Kensington TeKrony, 6-1, M; Samantha Laird, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: Young but talented Warriors are making progress for veteran coach Bowers; Siebler had 356 kills as a sophomore.

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: John Svehla, 2nd year. 2019: 36-2, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Norah Sis, 6-2, OH; Morgan Hickey, 5-11, OH; Logan Jeffus, 6-1, M. Juniors: Samantha Riggs, 5-7, L.

Outlook: Replacing graduated setter Brooklyn Schram (1,080 assists in 2019) will be the key for the Monarchs; Sis, a Creighton recruit, is one of the best in the state.

Papillion-La Vista South

Coach: Katie Tarman, 2nd year. 2019: 23-17, state champion.

Returning starters – Seniors: Breckyn Moore, RS; Aliah Clark, M; Delanie Vallinch, L; Andjelia Petrovic, OH/DS. Juniors: Emma O’Neill, M; Ava LeGrand, S. Sophomores: Stella Adeymi, OH.

Outlook: The Titans were the surprise of the state tourney last year, capturing the title as the No. 7 seed; much firepower returns though top hitter Sophie Hendrix (326 kills) and setter Ashlyn Dierks (536 assists) have graduated.

CLASS B

Alliance

Coach: Jessica Kaiser, 4th year. 2019: 16-18.

Returning starters – Seniors: Billi Alvarado, S. Juniors: Amauri Browning, 5-7. OH.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have graduated five starters each of the past two seasons; young players will need to step up.

Aurora

Coach: Lois Hixson, 15th year. 2019: 18-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Cassidy Knust, 5-3, L; Raina Cattau, 5-7, S/OH; Jaylee Schuster, 5-10, M; Kassidy Hudson, 5-9, RS. Sophomores: Kasey Schuster, S/OH.

Outlook: The Huskies return five starters and have the added incentive of coming within a win of state last year, losing to Hastings in the district final.

Bennington

Coach: Paul Wright, 6th year. 2019: 9-23.

Returning starters – Seniors: Riley Hartman, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Ava Fuller, 5-3, DS; Avynne Cornett, 5-6, DS; Emma John, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Lauren Buzbee, 6-0, M; Whitney Meier, 5-9, RS; Grace Robidoux, 5-4, S.

Outlook: The Badgers learned some lessons last year with nine freshmen on the squad; an added year of experience and the addition of a few more talented freshmen should translate into a winning season.

Crete

Coach: Makayla Westphal, 2nd year. 2019: 7-25.

Returning starters – Seniors: Hannah Newton, 5-9, S; Sydney Stone, 5-10, M. Juniors: Brooke Deisley, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: The Cardinals graduated three key seniors so younger players will get an immediate chance to show what they can do.

Elkhorn

Coach: Abby da Silva, 5th year. 2019: 19-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Wolfe, OH; Addie Thomas, OH; Ray Joens, RS/M; Abbie Nadgwick, S; Becca Vala, L. Juniors: Taylor Bunjer, RS/M; Sydney Raszler, RS/M.

Outlook: The Antlers move from Class A to Class B while returning several starters; Wolfe and Thomas combined for almost 450 kills last season.

Elkhorn North

Coach: Jenny Gragert, 1st year. 2019: 0-0 (new program).

Returning starters – Sophomores: Grace Heaney, 6-1, RS.

Outlook: The Wolves will have no seniors or juniors in their fledgling program, though Heaney — who had 191 kills as a freshman last year at Elkhorn High — is a solid player; Gragert coached at Elkhorn High before stepping down in 2015.

Grand Island Northwest

Coach: Lindsey Harders, 3rd year. 2019: 21-14, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ellie Apfel, 6-0, M.; Claire Caspersen, 6-0, M; Rylie McNelis, 5-7, S. Juniors: Macey Bosard, 5-11, OH; Sophia McKinney, 5-3, L.

Outlook: The Vikings graduated four from last year’s state tourney squad, which earned the school’s 28th trip to state; Bosard is top returning hitter with 210 kills in 2019.

Hastings

Coach: Dave Hepner, 14th year. 2019: 21-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Dacey Sealey, S; Hayden Stephenson, OH; Bella Satterly, S. Juniors: Carley Norlen, L; Maddie Hilgendorf, RS.

Outlook: The Tigers went to state last year but must replace graduated top hitter Brooke Aspen (322 kills); the return of setter Sealey is a plus.

Lexington

Coach: Samantha Hammond, 4th year. 2019: 14-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jackie Ostrom, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Cordelia Harbison, 5-9, OH; Liah Haines, 5-9, S; Mia Rowe 5-8, M; Brisa Garcia, 5-5, L; Taylor Woehrle, 5-7, OH; Sarah Treffer, DS.

Outlook: The Minutemaids aren’t the tallest team but they return all of their starters; defense remains a team strength.

McCook

Coach: Audrey Feeney, 3rd year. 2019: 9-24.

Returning starters – Seniors: Tiara Matson, 5-7, OH; Harley Cribbs, 5-9, OH; Narissa Fawver, 5-1, S; Elsa Wilcox, 5-9, M; Liviya Wier, 5-8, RS/OH. Juniors: Peyton Doucet, 5-7, L; Addison Randel, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Bison return everyone from last season and should improve off their nine-win season; Wier had almost 200 kills last season.

Nebraska City

Coach: Adam Kuntz, 2nd year. 2019: 8-21.

Returning starters – Seniors: Alexis Hoover, 5-6, S; Rachel Russell, 5-10, M; Madi Mitchell, 5-10, RS. Juniors: Katie Schreiter, 5-9, OH. Sophomores: Halle Thompson, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The Pioneers have hopes for improvement with the return of five letter winners.

Norris

Coach: Christina Boesiger, 21st year. 2019: 27-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Molly Ramsey, 5-3, L; Kalli Kroeker, 6-0, M; Brianna Stai, 6-0, RS. Juniors: Maisie Boesiger, 5-6, S; Sydney Jelinek, 5-10, OH; Ella Waters, 6-2, OH.

Outlook: The always-tough Titans graduated just two from last year’s state semifinal squad; Boesiger, who has started since her freshman year, dished out almost 1,000 assists last season.

Omaha Gross

Coach: Yvonne Carson. 2019: 16-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Theo Mba, 5-11, M. Juniors: Emily Thompson, 5-10, S.

Outlook: Cougars reached a district final last season for veteran coach Carson, who has 560 career wins; hard-working team has a chance to improve again this year.

Omaha Mercy

Coach: Joel Kiihne, 1st year. 2019: 14-14.

Returning starters – Juniors: Ellie Dougherty, 5-11, OH; Karina Rief, 5-8, OH; Hope Simpson, 5-9, M; Meghan Gallagher, 5-4, S; Abby Wessling, 5-10, S.

Outlook: The Monarchs return five starters — all juniors — and should take another step forward this year for new coach Kiihne.

Omaha Skutt

Coach: Renee Saunders, 10th year. 2019: 38-5, state champion.

Returning starters – Seniors: Lindsay Krause, 6-4, OH; Allie Gray, 5-11, S; Bre Skala, 5-5, L; Shayla McCormick, 5-11, OH; Cameron Cartwright, 5-8, M. Juniors: Ava Heyne, 6-1, M; Abby Schomers, 6-0, RS.

Outlook: The SkyHawks are ranked No. 1 nationally … what else needs to be said? Skutt is seeking its sixth straight Class B crown.

Platteview

Coach: Shae Speth, 3rd year. 2019: 23-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kyra Gray, 5-3, L; Jaedyn Parks, 5-9, OH; Blair Beecham, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Trojans graduated six from last year’s state tourney team, including four of their top five hitters and their setter; lack of height could be an issue so defense will be a priority.

Plattsmouth

Coach: Ashley Classen, 2nd year. 2019: 12-14.

Returning starters – Seniors: Rylee Hellbusch, S; Savanna Berger, M; Kennedy Miller, M. Juniors: Sydney Hobscheidt, OH.

Outlook: The graduation of seven seniors will have the Blue Devils mostly starting fresh this season.

Schuyler

Coach: Alli Scheil, 1st year. 2019: 2-22.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kayli Varicek, 5-8, OH; Stefani Rocha, 5-7, M; Sarai Avila, 5-2, S.

Outlook: The Warriors return three starters from last year; encouraging program numbers for new coach Scheil.

Seward

Coach: Tom Pallas, 20th year. 2019: 22-14.

Returning starters – Seniors: Abbey Ringler, 6-0, M; Grace Vyhnalek, 5-9, OH; Anna Hughes, 6-0, M/S. Juniors: Ellie Sagehorn, 5-5, L. Sophomores: Keira Lliteras, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: The Bluejays are young but talented and have the added motivation of coming close to state last year, losing to Omaha Duchesne in a district final.

Waverly

Coach: Terri Neujahr, 14th year. 2019: 29-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Whitney Lauenstein, 6-2, OH; Bailey Jeffers, 6-0, OH. Juniors: Karsen VanScoy, 5-4, L.

Outlook: Vikings return Nebraska recruit Lauenstein and add Husker recruit Bekka Allick and her twin sister Hannah; perennial state tourney participant should be in the hunt once again.

York

Coach: Chris Ericson, 5th year. 2019: 18-14.

Returning starters – Seniors: Erin Case, 5-11, M; Addison Legg, 5-11, OH; Natalie Rockenbach, 5-10, S; Maddie Portwine, 5-11, M. Juniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-0, OH; Brynn Hirschfeld, 5-8, S.

Outlook: The Dukes graduated just one senior from the squad that came up one win short of state last year, losing to Platteview in the district final; Scheierman was fifth in Class B in 2019 with 394 kills.

OMAHA-AREA

Conestoga

Coach: Kyleigh Lewis, 2nd year. 2019: 4-29.

Returning starters – Seniors: Naomi Simones, 5-3, L; Taylor McClatchey, 5-8, M. Juniors: Allison Lewien, 5-10, M; Lindee Watson, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: The Cougars return the majority of their team from last season and should show improvement.

Douglas County West

Coach: Bob Wald, 28th year. 2019: 18-11.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ella Hopkins, 5-11, OH; Sydney Troudt, 5-7, RS; Katie Nelson, 5-5, S; Payci Owens, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Addi Hillyer, 5-9, M; Natalie Taft, 5-6, OH. Sophomores: Keira Murdock, S/RS.

Outlook: The Falcons return seven letter winners and have a strong freshman class; could be a factor in Class C-1.

Elmwood-Murdock

Coach: Nichole Justesen, 4th year. 2019: 11-22.

Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Petersen, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Sela Rikli, 5-8, S; Brenna Schmidt, 6-5, M; Lexi Bacon, 5-8, OH/L; Bailey Frahm, 5-8, M.

Outlook: The Knights are young but can rely on the 6-5 Schmidt, who is being recruited by several Division I schools.

Mead

Coach: Keshia Havelka, 10th year. 2019: 23-2.

Returning starters – Seniors: Rebecca Halbmaier, 5-9, M. Juniors: Emily Quinn, 5-5, S; Brianna Lemke, 6-0, OH; Demmy Patocka, 5-5, L; Emily Oldenburg, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Raiders return five starters from last year’s 23-win squad that came up one win short of state; a move back to Class D-1 from C-2 also should help.

Omaha Concordia

Coach: Rick Hughes, 2nd year. 2019: 7-23.

Returning starters – Juniors: Lily Meyer, 6-0, S/RS. Sophomores: Kylee Comer, 5-9. RS/OH.

Outlook: The Mustangs are young and inexperienced but their energy might allow them to surprise; veteran coach Hughes took Omaha Burke to the Class A final in 2011.

Omaha Roncalli

Coach: Mark Kirlin, 3rd year. 2019: 19-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ella Matthies, 5-9, OH; Claire Wilson, 5-10, M; Caitlin Keating, 5-9, RS. Juniors: Libby Hubschman, 5-6. OH.

Outlook: Crimson Pride reached the district final in Class C-1 last year before losing to Wahoo; Matthies, Wilson and Keating are three-year letter winners.

Wahoo

Coach: Trish Larson. 2019: 30-4, state qualifier (C-1).

Returning starters – Seniors: Elle Glock, 6-1, S; Kelsie Sears, 6-0, OH; Lauren Kavan, 5-9, RS. Juniors: Mya Larson, 5-11, OH; Taylor Luben, 5-6, L; Josie Sutton, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Mya Emerson, 5-8, M.

Outlook: The Warriors were denied a third straight state title last year, losing to eventual champion Lincoln Lutheran in the semifinals; USC commit Glock had 1,016 assists in 2019 while Larson had 610 kills.

Wahoo Neumann

Coach: Brandi Sladky, 4th year. 2019: 25-10, state qualifier (C-2).

Returning starters – Juniors: Kali Jurgensmeier, 6-1, OH; Lauren Thiele, 5-11, S; Cassidy Most, 5-4, OH. Sophomores: Erin Raabe, 5-5, DS.

Outlook: The Cavaliers graduated six from last year’s state tourney squad but return top hitter Jurgensmeier and setter Thiele; younger players will need to step up as Neumann returns to Class C-1.

Weeping Water

Coach: Ty Peteranetz, 2nd year. 2019: 8-23.

Returning starters – Seniors: Reagan Aronson, 5-2, OH; Addi Bickford, 5-6, S. Juniors: Karley Ridge, 5-7, M; Abby Meeske, 5-10, RS. Sophomores: Lexi Mogensen, 5-7, L; Sammi Burch, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The Indians should improve this season with the return of senior setter Bickford, sidelined by injury last season.

Yutan

Coach: Jodi Bierman, 2nd year. 2019: 14-16.

Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Hays, L. Juniors: Haley Bedlan, OH; Heidi Krajicek, S; Christina Kerkman, S/RS.

Outlook: The Chieftains join the Nebraska Capitol Conference this year and shift to Class D-1; key returnees are Krajicek (445 assists in 2019) and Bedlan (181 kills).

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

