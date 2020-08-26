Nebraska high school volleyball capsules for Class A, Class B and Omaha-area teams

Preseason high school volleyball capsules for Class A, Class B and Omaha-area teams compiled by The World-Herald's Mike Patterson.
Note: Not all teams returned preseason sheets.
* * *
CLASS A
Bellevue East
Coach: Courtney Smeby, 8th year. 2019: 20-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Katie Mendick, 5-10, OH; Baylee Greene, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Riley Jensen, 5-10, RS/S; Liv Reitsma, 5-7, RS/S; Baylee Egan, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Chieftains had a nice season last year and return five starters this year; Mendick had 273 kills in 2019.
Bellevue West
Coach: Christina Krajicek, 7th year. 2019: 20-16.
Returning starters – Juniors: Kenzie Keith, 6-1, M/RS; Presley Liberty, 5-8, L; Jayna Hope, 5-8, S; Kealy Kinviniemi, 6-1, OH/M. Sophomores: Kenzie Dyrstad, 5-6, L; Destiny Ndam-Simpson, 6-2, OH.
Outlook: The Thunderbirds return several key players and could improve off last year’s 20-win campaign; Ndam-Simpson pounded 286 kills last season as a freshman.
Columbus
Coach: Jeri Otten, 5th year. 2019: 15-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sadie Evans, 5-10, S; Addi Duranski, 5-9, RS; Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, 6-0, M; Maddie Uhlig, 5-7, OH.
Outlook: Discovers have experience and the return of setter Evans (773 assists in 2019) is a definite plus; Columbus moves to the Heartland Athletic Conference this season.
Elkhorn South
Coach: Chelsea Potter, second year. 2019: 29-8, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Rylee Gray, 6-4, M; Brilee Wieseler, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Katie Galligan, 5-9, DS; Kylie Weeks, 5-7, OH; Madi Woodin, 5-6, S; Estella Zatechka, 5-9, DS.
Outlook: The Storm graduated just three from last year’s state tourney squad and should once again be one of the top teams in Class A; Gray is a Nebraska pledge.
Fremont
Coach: Cindy Kostek, 4th year. 2019: 15-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Hannah Wilson, 5-8, S/RS. Juniors: Elise Estudillo, 5-9, OH; Grace Williams, 6-1, M; Ellah Hofer, 6-0, S/RS; Mya Bolden, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Emmalee Sheppard, 5-3, L.
Outlook: Tigers return six starters and should show improvement.
Gretna
Coach: Mike Brandon, 19th year. 2019: 28-11, state runner-up.
Returning starters – Seniors: Emma Prentice, 6-1, OH; Shaina Russell, 5-10, RS; Morgan Sangl, 5-4, DS. Juniors: Skylar McCune, 5-8, OH; Brooklyn Schuler, 5-11, M.
Outlook: The first order of business for the perennially tough Dragons is to replace graduated setter Lauren Anderson (1,214 assists); Creighton pledge McCune pounded a team-high 420 kills in 2019.
Lincoln High
Coach: Stephanie Wilcox, 3rd year. 2019: 13-21.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kyndal Hudson, 5-10, OH; Taylor Sluka, 5-8, M/RS; Gillian Kohl, 5-2, DS. Juniors: Tyrah Woods, 5-10, M; Ariana Hoagland, 5-6, RS/M; Paige Christophersen, 5-7, S. Sophomores: Faith Van Eck, 5-5, OH/L.
Outlook: The Links return a lot of experience and could take a step forward this year.
Lincoln North Star
Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz, 13th year. 2019: 11-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: Frankie Curren, M/RS; Saylor Schaefer, M/RS; Delaney Warner, DS. Juniors: Kinsley Ragland, OH/RS.
Outlook: The Navigators have some solid returnees and good young talent, including freshman setter Abby Lottman; Nelson-Hitz returns as coach after a five-year sabbatical.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Craig Songster, 12th year. 2019: 4-30.
Returning starters – Seniors: Maddie Bahm, 5-7, OH. Juniors: Samantha Pryce, 5-3, L; Andrea Pryce, 5-1, S; Maleaka Boedhram, 5-9, M/RS.
Outlook: The Rockets could use a little more height but the returning starters should help the team improve; Bahm will be a four-year starter.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Katie Wenz, 6th year. 2019: 29-6, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Alexis Markowski, 6-3, RS/M; Cora Thomas, 5-10, M; Miriam Miller, 5-8, L; Kylen Sealock, 5-10, OH; Hannah Pham, 5-8, S. Sophomores: Adison Markowski, 5-6, S.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated just three from last year’s state semifinalist, the biggest loss being outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim; Sealock (343 kills last year) and the Markowski sisters help make this team a championship contender.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Mark Novotny, 5th year. 2019: 22-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Carly Coen, 5-10, M; Liz Tomlin, 5-9, OH; Lauren Dirks, 5-6, S; Teghan Sullivan, 5-8, S/L. Juniors: Courtney Holsteen, 6-0, RS/OH; Shaylee Myers, 6-0, OH.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks return several key players and have the added motivation of narrowly missing out on state last year, losing to Millard North in a district final; Myers had 401 kills last season.
Millard North
Coach: Lindsay Peterson, 8th year. 2019: 11-25, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mollie Fee, 5-10, OH/M. Juniors: Kate Galvin, 5-7, L.
Outlook: The Mustangs graduated several seniors, including all-staters Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch; younger players have waited for this opportunity so the team should improve as the season progresses.
Millard South
Coach: Jaisa Poppleton, 6th year. 2019: 24-13, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Juniors: Laci Abendroth, 6-0, OH; Makayla Fleming, 5-10, S.
Outlook: The Patriots lost much of their firepower through graduation or transfer; the return of setter Fleming (974 assists in 2019) is a plus.
Millard West
Coach: Joe Wessel, 4th year. 2019: 22-12, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Elise Gilroy, 5-9, OH; Bridget Smith, 5-8, S; Jill Webber, 5-6, L. Juniors: Ella Hazen, 5-9, OH; Sadie Millard, 5-9, M.
Outlook: The Wildcats graduated four but return their entire back row; the addition of Maddie MacTaggart, who transferred from Millard South, will bolster the attack.
Norfolk
Coach: Katie Wright Oswald, 4th year. 2019: 16-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ali Sovereign, 5-9, M; Karly Kalin, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Erin Schwanebeck, 5-7, OH. Sophomores: Tessa Gall, 5-9, M.
Outlook: The Panthers aren’t the tallest team and must work in a new setter but the return of four starters is a positive.
Omaha Benson
Coach: Julie Mason, 3rd year. 2019: 3-26.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nyapuot Jueny, 5-11, M; Naomi Reynoso-Perez, 5-10, OH; Sah Dah Win, 5-0, L. Juniors: Nataya Lockett, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Macy Lino, 6-0, M; Sa Oo, 5-0, DS; Eh Gay Paw, 5-6, RS.
Outlook: The return of several starters fueled the Bunnies’ optimism; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.
Omaha Bryan
Coach: Nate Novotny, 4th year. 2019: 12-19.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jordan Wattles, S; Maddie Gates, OH; Katelyn Schwenn, M. Sophomores: Jessica Conway, L.
Outlook: The Bears appeared to have one of their strongest teams since 2009; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.
Omaha Central
Coach: Angela Thorn, 5th year. 2019: 13-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Paige Terry, 5-5, L. Juniors: Ital Lopuyo, 6-7, M/RS; Bianca Martinez, 6-1, M; Quinn Kay, 5-7, OH/S; Kenya Winston, 6-0, RS.
Outlook: The Eagles were expected to show improvement with the help of the 6-7 Lopuyo, who has received three Division I scholarship offers; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.
Omaha Marian
Coach: Amy McLeay, 6th year. 2019: 22-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: MC Daubendiek, 6-1, RS; Ellie Miller, 5-8, L; Sophi Steffes, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Amanda Loschen, 6-1, OH.
Outlook: Crusaders had their streak of 18 consecutive state tourney appearances snapped last year in districts by Millard North; expect this motivated team to be in the championship hunt.
Omaha Northwest
Coach: Shannon Walker, 12th year. 2019: 12-16.
Returning starters – Seniors: Morgan Gardner, Morgan Wiseman, Paige Anthony. Juniors: Taniya Golden, JayVeonna Williams, Cierra Marks.
Outlook: The return of setter Gardner (511 assists last year) and outside hitter Golden (261 kills) fueled the Huskies’ optimism; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.
Omaha South
Coach: Makenna Durham, 1st year. 2019: 7-23.
Returning starters – Seniors: Bella Madsen, 5-9, OH; Jocelyn Vasquez, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Nadia Sweet, 5-5, S; Mallis Bonner, 5-8, OH; Carmela Galvan, 5-10, M/RS.
Outlook: The Packers hoped to improve off last year’s performance under new coach Durham; the team won’t compete during the first quarter of the school year because of OPS COVID-19 restrictions.
Omaha Westside
Coach: Korrine Bowers, 3rd year. 2019: 19-16.
Returning starters – Juniors: Madilyn Siebler, 5-11, OH. Sophomores: Kensington TeKrony, 6-1, M; Samantha Laird, 5-10, OH.
Outlook: Young but talented Warriors are making progress for veteran coach Bowers; Siebler had 356 kills as a sophomore.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: John Svehla, 2nd year. 2019: 36-2, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Norah Sis, 6-2, OH; Morgan Hickey, 5-11, OH; Logan Jeffus, 6-1, M. Juniors: Samantha Riggs, 5-7, L.
Outlook: Replacing graduated setter Brooklyn Schram (1,080 assists in 2019) will be the key for the Monarchs; Sis, a Creighton recruit, is one of the best in the state.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Katie Tarman, 2nd year. 2019: 23-17, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Breckyn Moore, RS; Aliah Clark, M; Delanie Vallinch, L; Andjelia Petrovic, OH/DS. Juniors: Emma O’Neill, M; Ava LeGrand, S. Sophomores: Stella Adeymi, OH.
Outlook: The Titans were the surprise of the state tourney last year, capturing the title as the No. 7 seed; much firepower returns though top hitter Sophie Hendrix (326 kills) and setter Ashlyn Dierks (536 assists) have graduated.
CLASS B
Alliance
Coach: Jessica Kaiser, 4th year. 2019: 16-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Billi Alvarado, S. Juniors: Amauri Browning, 5-7. OH.
Outlook: The Bulldogs have graduated five starters each of the past two seasons; young players will need to step up.
Aurora
Coach: Lois Hixson, 15th year. 2019: 18-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Cassidy Knust, 5-3, L; Raina Cattau, 5-7, S/OH; Jaylee Schuster, 5-10, M; Kassidy Hudson, 5-9, RS. Sophomores: Kasey Schuster, S/OH.
Outlook: The Huskies return five starters and have the added incentive of coming within a win of state last year, losing to Hastings in the district final.
Bennington
Coach: Paul Wright, 6th year. 2019: 9-23.
Returning starters – Seniors: Riley Hartman, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Ava Fuller, 5-3, DS; Avynne Cornett, 5-6, DS; Emma John, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Lauren Buzbee, 6-0, M; Whitney Meier, 5-9, RS; Grace Robidoux, 5-4, S.
Outlook: The Badgers learned some lessons last year with nine freshmen on the squad; an added year of experience and the addition of a few more talented freshmen should translate into a winning season.
Crete
Coach: Makayla Westphal, 2nd year. 2019: 7-25.
Returning starters – Seniors: Hannah Newton, 5-9, S; Sydney Stone, 5-10, M. Juniors: Brooke Deisley, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: The Cardinals graduated three key seniors so younger players will get an immediate chance to show what they can do.
Elkhorn
Coach: Abby da Silva, 5th year. 2019: 19-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Wolfe, OH; Addie Thomas, OH; Ray Joens, RS/M; Abbie Nadgwick, S; Becca Vala, L. Juniors: Taylor Bunjer, RS/M; Sydney Raszler, RS/M.
Outlook: The Antlers move from Class A to Class B while returning several starters; Wolfe and Thomas combined for almost 450 kills last season.
Elkhorn North
Coach: Jenny Gragert, 1st year. 2019: 0-0 (new program).
Returning starters – Sophomores: Grace Heaney, 6-1, RS.
Outlook: The Wolves will have no seniors or juniors in their fledgling program, though Heaney — who had 191 kills as a freshman last year at Elkhorn High — is a solid player; Gragert coached at Elkhorn High before stepping down in 2015.
Grand Island Northwest
Coach: Lindsey Harders, 3rd year. 2019: 21-14, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ellie Apfel, 6-0, M.; Claire Caspersen, 6-0, M; Rylie McNelis, 5-7, S. Juniors: Macey Bosard, 5-11, OH; Sophia McKinney, 5-3, L.
Outlook: The Vikings graduated four from last year’s state tourney squad, which earned the school’s 28th trip to state; Bosard is top returning hitter with 210 kills in 2019.
Hastings
Coach: Dave Hepner, 14th year. 2019: 21-12, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Dacey Sealey, S; Hayden Stephenson, OH; Bella Satterly, S. Juniors: Carley Norlen, L; Maddie Hilgendorf, RS.
Outlook: The Tigers went to state last year but must replace graduated top hitter Brooke Aspen (322 kills); the return of setter Sealey is a plus.
Lexington
Coach: Samantha Hammond, 4th year. 2019: 14-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jackie Ostrom, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Cordelia Harbison, 5-9, OH; Liah Haines, 5-9, S; Mia Rowe 5-8, M; Brisa Garcia, 5-5, L; Taylor Woehrle, 5-7, OH; Sarah Treffer, DS.
Outlook: The Minutemaids aren’t the tallest team but they return all of their starters; defense remains a team strength.
McCook
Coach: Audrey Feeney, 3rd year. 2019: 9-24.
Returning starters – Seniors: Tiara Matson, 5-7, OH; Harley Cribbs, 5-9, OH; Narissa Fawver, 5-1, S; Elsa Wilcox, 5-9, M; Liviya Wier, 5-8, RS/OH. Juniors: Peyton Doucet, 5-7, L; Addison Randel, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Bison return everyone from last season and should improve off their nine-win season; Wier had almost 200 kills last season.
Nebraska City
Coach: Adam Kuntz, 2nd year. 2019: 8-21.
Returning starters – Seniors: Alexis Hoover, 5-6, S; Rachel Russell, 5-10, M; Madi Mitchell, 5-10, RS. Juniors: Katie Schreiter, 5-9, OH. Sophomores: Halle Thompson, 5-11, M.
Outlook: The Pioneers have hopes for improvement with the return of five letter winners.
Norris
Coach: Christina Boesiger, 21st year. 2019: 27-10, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Molly Ramsey, 5-3, L; Kalli Kroeker, 6-0, M; Brianna Stai, 6-0, RS. Juniors: Maisie Boesiger, 5-6, S; Sydney Jelinek, 5-10, OH; Ella Waters, 6-2, OH.
Outlook: The always-tough Titans graduated just two from last year’s state semifinal squad; Boesiger, who has started since her freshman year, dished out almost 1,000 assists last season.
Omaha Gross
Coach: Yvonne Carson. 2019: 16-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Theo Mba, 5-11, M. Juniors: Emily Thompson, 5-10, S.
Outlook: Cougars reached a district final last season for veteran coach Carson, who has 560 career wins; hard-working team has a chance to improve again this year.
Omaha Mercy
Coach: Joel Kiihne, 1st year. 2019: 14-14.
Returning starters – Juniors: Ellie Dougherty, 5-11, OH; Karina Rief, 5-8, OH; Hope Simpson, 5-9, M; Meghan Gallagher, 5-4, S; Abby Wessling, 5-10, S.
Outlook: The Monarchs return five starters — all juniors — and should take another step forward this year for new coach Kiihne.
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Renee Saunders, 10th year. 2019: 38-5, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Lindsay Krause, 6-4, OH; Allie Gray, 5-11, S; Bre Skala, 5-5, L; Shayla McCormick, 5-11, OH; Cameron Cartwright, 5-8, M. Juniors: Ava Heyne, 6-1, M; Abby Schomers, 6-0, RS.
Outlook: The SkyHawks are ranked No. 1 nationally … what else needs to be said? Skutt is seeking its sixth straight Class B crown.
Platteview
Coach: Shae Speth, 3rd year. 2019: 23-9, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kyra Gray, 5-3, L; Jaedyn Parks, 5-9, OH; Blair Beecham, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Trojans graduated six from last year’s state tourney team, including four of their top five hitters and their setter; lack of height could be an issue so defense will be a priority.
Plattsmouth
Coach: Ashley Classen, 2nd year. 2019: 12-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Rylee Hellbusch, S; Savanna Berger, M; Kennedy Miller, M. Juniors: Sydney Hobscheidt, OH.
Outlook: The graduation of seven seniors will have the Blue Devils mostly starting fresh this season.
Schuyler
Coach: Alli Scheil, 1st year. 2019: 2-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kayli Varicek, 5-8, OH; Stefani Rocha, 5-7, M; Sarai Avila, 5-2, S.
Outlook: The Warriors return three starters from last year; encouraging program numbers for new coach Scheil.
Seward
Coach: Tom Pallas, 20th year. 2019: 22-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Abbey Ringler, 6-0, M; Grace Vyhnalek, 5-9, OH; Anna Hughes, 6-0, M/S. Juniors: Ellie Sagehorn, 5-5, L. Sophomores: Keira Lliteras, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: The Bluejays are young but talented and have the added motivation of coming close to state last year, losing to Omaha Duchesne in a district final.
Waverly
Coach: Terri Neujahr, 14th year. 2019: 29-4, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Whitney Lauenstein, 6-2, OH; Bailey Jeffers, 6-0, OH. Juniors: Karsen VanScoy, 5-4, L.
Outlook: Vikings return Nebraska recruit Lauenstein and add Husker recruit Bekka Allick and her twin sister Hannah; perennial state tourney participant should be in the hunt once again.
York
Coach: Chris Ericson, 5th year. 2019: 18-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Erin Case, 5-11, M; Addison Legg, 5-11, OH; Natalie Rockenbach, 5-10, S; Maddie Portwine, 5-11, M. Juniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-0, OH; Brynn Hirschfeld, 5-8, S.
Outlook: The Dukes graduated just one senior from the squad that came up one win short of state last year, losing to Platteview in the district final; Scheierman was fifth in Class B in 2019 with 394 kills.
OMAHA-AREA
Conestoga
Coach: Kyleigh Lewis, 2nd year. 2019: 4-29.
Returning starters – Seniors: Naomi Simones, 5-3, L; Taylor McClatchey, 5-8, M. Juniors: Allison Lewien, 5-10, M; Lindee Watson, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: The Cougars return the majority of their team from last season and should show improvement.
Douglas County West
Coach: Bob Wald, 28th year. 2019: 18-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ella Hopkins, 5-11, OH; Sydney Troudt, 5-7, RS; Katie Nelson, 5-5, S; Payci Owens, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Addi Hillyer, 5-9, M; Natalie Taft, 5-6, OH. Sophomores: Keira Murdock, S/RS.
Outlook: The Falcons return seven letter winners and have a strong freshman class; could be a factor in Class C-1.
Elmwood-Murdock
Coach: Nichole Justesen, 4th year. 2019: 11-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Petersen, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Sela Rikli, 5-8, S; Brenna Schmidt, 6-5, M; Lexi Bacon, 5-8, OH/L; Bailey Frahm, 5-8, M.
Outlook: The Knights are young but can rely on the 6-5 Schmidt, who is being recruited by several Division I schools.
Mead
Coach: Keshia Havelka, 10th year. 2019: 23-2.
Returning starters – Seniors: Rebecca Halbmaier, 5-9, M. Juniors: Emily Quinn, 5-5, S; Brianna Lemke, 6-0, OH; Demmy Patocka, 5-5, L; Emily Oldenburg, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Raiders return five starters from last year’s 23-win squad that came up one win short of state; a move back to Class D-1 from C-2 also should help.
Omaha Concordia
Coach: Rick Hughes, 2nd year. 2019: 7-23.
Returning starters – Juniors: Lily Meyer, 6-0, S/RS. Sophomores: Kylee Comer, 5-9. RS/OH.
Outlook: The Mustangs are young and inexperienced but their energy might allow them to surprise; veteran coach Hughes took Omaha Burke to the Class A final in 2011.
Omaha Roncalli
Coach: Mark Kirlin, 3rd year. 2019: 19-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ella Matthies, 5-9, OH; Claire Wilson, 5-10, M; Caitlin Keating, 5-9, RS. Juniors: Libby Hubschman, 5-6. OH.
Outlook: Crimson Pride reached the district final in Class C-1 last year before losing to Wahoo; Matthies, Wilson and Keating are three-year letter winners.
Wahoo
Coach: Trish Larson. 2019: 30-4, state qualifier (C-1).
Returning starters – Seniors: Elle Glock, 6-1, S; Kelsie Sears, 6-0, OH; Lauren Kavan, 5-9, RS. Juniors: Mya Larson, 5-11, OH; Taylor Luben, 5-6, L; Josie Sutton, 6-0, M. Sophomores: Mya Emerson, 5-8, M.
Outlook: The Warriors were denied a third straight state title last year, losing to eventual champion Lincoln Lutheran in the semifinals; USC commit Glock had 1,016 assists in 2019 while Larson had 610 kills.
Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Brandi Sladky, 4th year. 2019: 25-10, state qualifier (C-2).
Returning starters – Juniors: Kali Jurgensmeier, 6-1, OH; Lauren Thiele, 5-11, S; Cassidy Most, 5-4, OH. Sophomores: Erin Raabe, 5-5, DS.
Outlook: The Cavaliers graduated six from last year’s state tourney squad but return top hitter Jurgensmeier and setter Thiele; younger players will need to step up as Neumann returns to Class C-1.
Weeping Water
Coach: Ty Peteranetz, 2nd year. 2019: 8-23.
Returning starters – Seniors: Reagan Aronson, 5-2, OH; Addi Bickford, 5-6, S. Juniors: Karley Ridge, 5-7, M; Abby Meeske, 5-10, RS. Sophomores: Lexi Mogensen, 5-7, L; Sammi Burch, 5-11, M.
Outlook: The Indians should improve this season with the return of senior setter Bickford, sidelined by injury last season.
Yutan
Coach: Jodi Bierman, 2nd year. 2019: 14-16.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Hays, L. Juniors: Haley Bedlan, OH; Heidi Krajicek, S; Christina Kerkman, S/RS.
Outlook: The Chieftains join the Nebraska Capitol Conference this year and shift to Class D-1; key returnees are Krajicek (445 assists in 2019) and Bedlan (181 kills).
Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004
