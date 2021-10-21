Nebraska high school volleyball Class A district schedules

The Class A district volleyball schedules were released Thursday. All matches will be held next week, Monday through Wednesday, with some match times still to be announced.
The seven district champions and one wild card will advance to the state tournament.
For subdistrict schedules in the rest of the classes, go to nsaahome.org/volleyball
A-1
North Platte (4-28) at Omaha South (7-21), Monday
Lincoln High (17-14) at Omaha Marian (14-19), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
NP-OS winner at Papillion-La Vista South (33-0), Tuesday 6 p.m.
Finals, Wednesday
A-2
Omaha Benson (2-26) at Omaha North (9-18), Monday 5 p.m.
Millard North (11-19) at Lincoln East (17-16), Tuesday 6 p.m.
OB-ON winner at Millard West (24-6), Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Finals, Wednesday 6 p.m.
A-3
Omaha Bryan (2-24) at Lincoln Southeast (3-27), Monday 6 p.m.
Norfolk (17-16) at Grand Island (17-12), Tuesday 6 p.m.
OB-LSE winner at Lincoln Southwest (27-4), Tuesday 6 p.m.
Finals, Wednesday
A-4
Bellevue East (9-18) at Elkhorn South (25-7), Tuesday 6 p.m.
Lincoln North Star (13-19) at Millard South (17-16), Tuesday
Finals, Wednesday
A-5
Omaha Northwest (14-13) at Gretna (23-8), Tuesday 5:30 p.m.
Omaha Burke (12-15) at Bellevue West (22-11), Tuesday
Finals, Wednesday
A-6
Lincoln Northeast (11-19) at Papillion-La Vista (21-12), Tuesday 6 p.m.
Columbus (12-17) at Lincoln Pius X (22-10), Tuesday
Finals, Wednesday
A-7
Omaha Central (13-18) at Omaha Westside (22-10), Tuesday 6 p.m.
Kearney (13-19) at Fremont (20-7), Tuesday
Finals, Wednesday