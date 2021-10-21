 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball Class A district schedules
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball Class A district schedules

  • Updated
  • 0

The Class A district volleyball schedules were released Thursday. All matches will be held next week, Monday through Wednesday, with some match times still to be announced.

The seven district champions and one wild card will advance to the state tournament.

For subdistrict schedules in the rest of the classes, go to nsaahome.org/volleyball

A-1

North Platte (4-28) at Omaha South (7-21), Monday

Lincoln High (17-14) at Omaha Marian (14-19), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

NP-OS winner at Papillion-La Vista South (33-0), Tuesday 6 p.m.

Finals, Wednesday

A-2

Omaha Benson (2-26) at Omaha North (9-18), Monday 5 p.m.

Millard North (11-19) at Lincoln East (17-16), Tuesday 6 p.m.

OB-ON winner at Millard West (24-6), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Finals, Wednesday 6 p.m.

A-3

Omaha Bryan (2-24) at Lincoln Southeast (3-27), Monday 6 p.m.

Norfolk (17-16) at Grand Island (17-12), Tuesday 6 p.m.

OB-LSE winner at Lincoln Southwest (27-4), Tuesday 6 p.m.

Finals, Wednesday

A-4

Bellevue East (9-18) at Elkhorn South (25-7), Tuesday 6 p.m.

Lincoln North Star (13-19) at Millard South (17-16), Tuesday

Finals, Wednesday

A-5

Omaha Northwest (14-13) at Gretna (23-8), Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Burke (12-15) at Bellevue West (22-11), Tuesday

Finals, Wednesday

A-6

Lincoln Northeast (11-19) at Papillion-La Vista (21-12), Tuesday 6 p.m.

Columbus (12-17) at Lincoln Pius X (22-10), Tuesday

Finals, Wednesday

A-7

Omaha Central (13-18) at Omaha Westside (22-10), Tuesday 6 p.m.

Kearney (13-19) at Fremont (20-7), Tuesday

Finals, Wednesday

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert