Nebraska high school volleyball district finals schedule
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball district finals schedule

Below is the complete schedule for volleyball district finals in Classes B, C and D. All matches are scheduled to be played Saturday, Oct. 31.

* * *

CLASS B

B-1: No. 16 seed Blair at No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.

B-2: No. 15 Omaha Duchesne at No. 2 Norris, 11 a.m.

B-3: No. 14 Elkhorn North at No. 3 Waverly, noon

B-4: No. 13 Lexington at No. 4 Elkhorn, 1 p.m.

B-5: No. 12 Beatrice at No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood, noon

B-6: No. 11 Hastings at No. 6 York, 11 a.m.

B-7: No. 10 Gering at No. 7 Aurora, 1 p.m.

B-8: No. 9 Seward at No. 8 Grand Island Northwest, noon

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16 seed Omaha Roncalli at No. 1 Wahoo, 11 a.m.

C1-2: No. 15 Gothenburg at No. 2 St. Paul, 1 p.m.

C1-3: No. 14 Malcolm at No. 3 Kearney Catholic, 4 p.m.

C1-4: No. 13 Adams Central at No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

C1-5: No. 12 Wayne at No. 5 Columbus Lakeview, 1:30 p.m.

C1-6: No. 11 Sidney vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 6 p.m. at Kearney High

C1-7: No. 10 Ogallala vs. No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran, 2 p.m. at Kearney High

C1-8: No. 9 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 8 Broken Bow, 2 p.m. at Boone Central

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 seed Freeman vs. No. 1 Norfolk Lutheran NE, 1 p.m. at Shelby/Rising City

C2-2: No. 15 Crofton at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic, 3 p.m.

C2-3: No. 14 Gordon-Rushville vs. No. 3 Overton, 2:30 p.m. (MT) at Ogallala

C2-4: No. 13 BRLD at No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh, 1:30 p.m.

C2-5: No. 12 Centennial at No. 5 Thayer Central, 6 p.m.

C2-6: No. 11 South Loup vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge, 1 p.m. at Central Valley

C2-7: No. 10 Palmyra vs. No. 7 Superior, 1 p.m. at Diller-Odell

C2-8: No. 9 Fullerton at No. 8 West Point GACC, 1 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 seed Anselmo-Merna vs. No. 1 Pleasanton, 4 p.m. at Kearney High

D1-2: No. 15 High Plains vs. No. 2 BDS, 3 p.m. at Hampton

D1-3: No. 14 Hartington-Newcastle vs. No. 3 Fremont Bergan, 4 p.m. at Wisner-Pilger

D1-4: No. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 4 Mead, 3 p.m. at David City

D1-5: No. 12 Cambridge vs. No. 5 South Platte, 5 p.m. (MT) at Hayes Center

D1-6: No. 11 Elgin/Pope John vs. No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 1 p.m. at Pierce

D1-7: No. 10 North Platte St. Patrick vs. No. 7 Amherst, 3 p.m. at Holdrege

D1-8: No. 9 Kenesaw vs. No. 8 Johnson-Brock, 11 a.m. at Centennial

CLASS D-2

D2-1: No. 16 seed Cody-Kilgore vs. No. 1 Diller-Odell, 2 p.m. at Neligh-Oakdale

D2-2: No. 15 Wauneta-Palisade vs. No. 2 CWC, 4 p.m. at Minden

D2-3: No. 14 Sioux County vs. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center, 1 p.m. at Sidney

D2-4: No. 13 Franklin vs. No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart, 2 p.m. at Thayer Central

D2-5: No. 12 Twin Loup vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis, 5 p.m. at Boone Central

D2-6: No. 11 Nebraska Christian vs. No. 6 Bertrand, 3 p.m. at Hastings

D2-7: No. 10 Garden County vs. No. 7 Mullen, 1 p.m. (MT) at Paxton

D2-8: No. 9 Wynot vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan, 11 a.m. at Schuyler

