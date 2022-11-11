 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball players receive national honors

Check out the final Nebraska high school volleyball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Four high school players from Nebraska recently earned honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Netting second-team All-American status was Alanna Bankston of Millard West while Morgan Burke of Omaha Skutt earned third-team honors.

Gracie Kircher of Norris and Ivy Leuck of Skutt were honorable mention selections.

