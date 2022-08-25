 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 25

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 25. 

Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20

Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21

Harvard def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18

Kenesaw def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-18

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-19

Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7

SEM def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25

