Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 25

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 25.
Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20
Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21
Harvard def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18
Kenesaw def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-18
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-19
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7
SEM def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25
