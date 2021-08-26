Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 26.
* * *
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19
Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Fremont def. Columbus
Grand Island CC def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25
Lincoln East def. Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Norfolk Lutheran def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13
Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
SEM def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11
York def. Hastings
TOURNAMENTS
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19
Boys Town Triangular
Logan View-SS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15
Logan View-SS def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 25-23
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County, 25-10, 25-11
Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County 25-15, 25-22
Falls City Triangular
Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20
Kenesaw Triangular
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5
Kenesaw def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21
Norris Triangular
Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Bryan Triangular
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17
Palmyra Quad
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12
Palmyra def. BDS, 25-21, 27-25
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12
West Holt Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22
West Point-Beemer Triangular
Battle Creek def. Laurel-CC, 25-23, 25-18