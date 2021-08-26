 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 26
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 26

  • Updated
Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 26.

* * *

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7

Arlington def. Fort Calhoun, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19

Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Fremont def. Columbus

Grand Island CC def. Superior, 25-17, 25-16, 27-25

Lincoln East def. Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Norfolk Lutheran def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

SEM def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-21, 25-11

York def. Hastings

TOURNAMENTS

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19

Boys Town Triangular

Logan View-SS def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-15

Logan View-SS def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-23, 25-23

Elmwood-Murdock Triangular

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County, 25-10, 25-11

Elmwood-Murdock def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County 25-15, 25-22

Falls City Triangular

Falls City def. Southern, 25-20, 25-20

Kenesaw Triangular

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-13, 25-5

Kenesaw def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-10, 25-5

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-8, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-8, 25-21

Norris Triangular

Norris def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-18

Omaha Bryan Triangular

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-21, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-11

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-3, 25-17

Palmyra Quad

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12

Palmyra def. BDS, 25-21, 27-25​

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-12

West Holt Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-16

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-22

West Point-Beemer Triangular

Battle Creek def. Laurel-CC, 25-23, 25-18

