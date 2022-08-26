Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 26.
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-12, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11
Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-22
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18
Omaha Skutt def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-12
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17
