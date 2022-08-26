 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 26. 

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-12, 25-14

Medicine Valley def. Mullen, 25-9, 25-18, 25-11

Millard West def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-22

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-18

Omaha Skutt def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Waverly, 25-17, 25-12

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 26-28, 26-24, 25-20, 25-17

