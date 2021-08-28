Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 28

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 28.
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22
Grand Island CC def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12
Axtell Invitational
Axtell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-9
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16
Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19
Alma def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-19
Palmer def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-17
Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15
Loomis def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-12, 25-23
Bellevue West Invitational
Championship: Papio South def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18
Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13
Papio South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-18
Papio South def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-18, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Platte County, Mo., 15-25, 25-17, 25-23
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10
Omaha Duchesne def. North Platte
Western Christian, Iowa def. North Platte
Bellevue West def. Millard North, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-18
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-13
Boys Town Tournament
Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-14, 9-25, 25-21
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16
Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9
Cambridge Tournament
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-22
Southwest def. Norton, Kan., 25-17, 25-22
Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12
Creek Valley Triangular
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-17
South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24
Hartington/Newcastle Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11
Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular
Hastings St. Cecilia def. DC Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24
Kearney Catholic def. DC Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Hemingford Triangular
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-20
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21
Jim Bayly Invitational
Championship: Fremont def. Omaha Central, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-15
Omaha South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-9
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-21, 25-19
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Mercy def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-18
Minden Tournament
Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22
Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11
Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Minden def. Valentine, 25-14, 27-25
Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-15
Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8
Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian
Norfolk Invitational
Championship: Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-17
Kearney def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21
Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16
Norfolk def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-22
Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17
Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 20-25, 25-14, 25-21
Yankton, S.D. def. Kearney, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22
Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-18
Bennington def. Hastings, 27-25, 25-21
Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17
Columbus def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Columbus, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-13, 26-24
Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-14
Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-12, 25-21
Overton Tournament
Championship: Overton def. Central Valley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6
Shelton def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-15
Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20
Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18
Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18
Plainview Tournament
Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-22, 26-24
Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-9
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-20
Plattsmouth Tournament
Championship: Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9
Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9
Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-9
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12
Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16
Arlington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-22
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12