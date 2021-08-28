 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 28
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Aug. 28

  Updated
Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Aug. 28.

* * *

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. South Loup, 25-20, 25-22

Grand Island CC def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12

Axtell Invitational

Axtell def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-9

Hampton def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-16

Loomis def. Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-19

Alma def. Axtell, 25-12, 25-19

Palmer def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17

Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-15, 25-17

Axtell def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-15

Loomis def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-12, 25-23

Bellevue West Invitational

Championship: Papio South def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

Millard West def. Waverly, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 25-13

Papio South def. Millard South, 25-9, 25-14

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 25-18, 17-25, 28-26

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-14, 25-22

Millard West def. Omaha Skutt, 25-22, 25-18

Papio South def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-18, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Skutt, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Platte County, Mo., 15-25, 25-17, 25-23

Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-10

Omaha Duchesne def. North Platte

Western Christian, Iowa def. North Platte

Bellevue West def. Millard North, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18

Bellevue West def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-18

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-13

Boys Town Tournament

Boys Town def. Walthill, 25-14, 9-25, 25-21

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-23, 8-25, 29-27

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 26-24, 25-10

Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-14, 25-16

Weeping Water def. Walthill, 12-25, 25-8, 25-9

Cambridge Tournament

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 25-13

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-22

Southwest def. Norton, Kan., 25-17, 25-22

Southwest def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12

Creek Valley Triangular

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-17

South Platte def. Garden County, 26-24, 26-24

Hartington/Newcastle Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-20, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 28-26, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-15, 25-6

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-16, 25-11

Randolph def. Winside, 25-17, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia Triangular

Hastings St. Cecilia def. DC Aquinas, 25-20, 26-24

Kearney Catholic def. DC Aquinas, 25-21, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15

Hemingford Triangular

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-20

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21

Jim Bayly Invitational

Championship: Fremont def. Omaha Central, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Fremont def. Omaha North, 25-11, 25-5

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 25-12, 25-15

Omaha South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-9

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-21, 25-19

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Mercy def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-18

Minden Tournament

Ainsworth def. Centennial, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22

Centennial def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-18

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11

Minden def. Centennial, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23

Minden def. Valentine, 25-14, 27-25

Blue Hill def. Fillmore Central, 25-10, 25-15

Lincoln Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-13

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-9, 25-8

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Lincoln Christian

Norfolk Invitational

Championship: Norfolk def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-17

Kearney def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21

Kearney def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-16

Norfolk def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-22

Norfolk def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-17

Norfolk def. Yankton, S.D., 20-25, 25-14, 25-21

Yankton, S.D. def. Kearney, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22

Yankton, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-18

Bennington def. Hastings, 27-25, 25-21

Columbus def. Bennington, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17

Columbus def. Hastings, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Columbus, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Hastings, 25-13, 26-24

Hastings def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-14

Columbus def. Yankton, S.D., 25-12, 25-21

Overton Tournament

Championship: Overton def. Central Valley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22

Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-6

Shelton def. Heartland, 25-20, 25-15

Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-21

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-13, 25-22

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-20

Central Valley def. Shelton, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

Overton def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-23, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-18

Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18

Plainview Tournament

Boyd County def. Plainview, 25-22, 26-24

Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-9

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 25-23, 25-21

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-23, 25-20

Plattsmouth Tournament

Championship: Norris def. Seward, 25-15, 25-9

Norris def. Ralston, 25-7, 25-9

Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-9

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-12

Arlington def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-16

Arlington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-22

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-12

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-17

Ralston def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 27-25

Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-18​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

