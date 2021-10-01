 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 1.

* * *

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15

Gering def. Burns (Wyo.), 25-15, 25-16

Gering def. St. Thomas More (S.D.), 22-25, 25-13, 25-9

GI Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16

GI Northwest def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-15

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15

Santee def. Crow Creek (S.D.), 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Santee def. Marty (S.D.), 25-10, 25-14

SEM def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-9, 25-11

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert