Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 1.
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-5
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15
Gering def. Burns (Wyo.), 25-15, 25-16
Gering def. St. Thomas More (S.D.), 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
GI Northwest def. Chadron, 25-14, 25-16
GI Northwest def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-15
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-16
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-15
Santee def. Crow Creek (S.D.), 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee def. Marty (S.D.), 25-10, 25-14
SEM def. Wallace, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-9, 25-11
