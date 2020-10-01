 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 1.

* * *

Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Boyd County def. Burke, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Boyd County def. Burke/South Central, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13

Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16

Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

GICC def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-12

Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19

Hoxie, Kan. def. Southern Valley, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22

Louisville def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13, 15-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10

North Platte def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12

O’Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22

Riverside def. Elba, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16

Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wallace, 25-22, 24-26, 25-10, 19-25, 15-11

Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Centennial, 24-26, 12-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-7

Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19

Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8

TOURNAMENTS

Ashland Greenwood Invitational

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-12

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-13

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-12, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-9

Battle Creek Triangular

Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-17, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-12

Beatrice Triangular

Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-10

York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Seward, 27-25, 25-21

Blue Hill Triangular

Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-19

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-13

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-12

CWC Triangular

CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13

CWC def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-9, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-23

Diller-Odell Triangular

Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-12

Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-11

Meridian def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-11

Freeman Triangular

Freeman def. Southern, 25-15, 25-22

Palmyra def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19

Palmyra def. Southern, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23

GI Heartland Lutheran Triangular

Humphrey St. Francis def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4

Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament

Cross County def. Wood River

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-14

Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26

Superior def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20

Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-9

Medicine Valley Triangular

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-14

Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-15

Paxton def. Arapahoe, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18

Neligh-Oakdale Triangular

Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14

Overton Triangular

Overton def. Alma, 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18

Pleasanton Triangular

Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-19

Ravenna Triangular

Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-15

Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23

Sandy Creek Triangular

Centura def. Minden, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18

Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 27-25

Sutherland Triangular

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-11

Maxwell def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-21

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16

Twin Loup Triangular

South Loup def. Twin Loup, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16

Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-10

Weeping Water Triangular

Weeping Water def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-16

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Bayard def. Morrill, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-20

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-17

Morrill def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-19

Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-18

Mitchell def. Bayard, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15

Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-13

Championship: Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-20

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert