Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 1

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 1.
Anselmo-Merna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Boyd County def. Burke, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Boyd County def. Burke/South Central, S.D., 25-14, 25-19, 25-13
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-9, 25-16
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20
GICC def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-12
Hampton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Hoxie, Kan. def. Southern Valley, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Louisville def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Malcolm def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13, 15-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11
Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
North Platte def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12
O’Neill def. Ainsworth, 25-8, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista def. Millard South, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Riverside def. Elba, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Stuart def. Osmond, 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 18-16
Summerland def. North Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wallace, 25-22, 24-26, 25-10, 19-25, 15-11
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 25-9, 25-21
Thayer Central def. Centennial, 24-26, 12-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-7
Vermillion, S.D. def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Wayne def. Stanton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Yutan def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8
TOURNAMENTS
Ashland Greenwood Invitational
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-18, 25-12
Wahoo def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-13
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-12, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-9
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-17, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26-24, 25-12
Beatrice Triangular
Seward def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-10
York def. Beatrice, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Seward, 27-25, 25-21
Blue Hill Triangular
Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-19
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Blue Hill, 25-17, 25-13
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-12
CWC Triangular
CWC def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-11, 25-13
CWC def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-9, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-18, 25-23
Diller-Odell Triangular
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-12
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-11
Meridian def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-11
Freeman Triangular
Freeman def. Southern, 25-15, 25-22
Palmyra def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
Palmyra def. Southern, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23
GI Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Humphrey St. Francis def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4
Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament
Cross County def. Wood River
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-14
Superior def. Cross County, 25-15, 18-25, 28-26
Superior def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Wood River def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-9
Medicine Valley Triangular
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-20, 25-14
Medicine Valley def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-15
Paxton def. Arapahoe, 11-25, 25-23, 25-18
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Pender def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-20
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14
Overton Triangular
Overton def. Alma, 25-15, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18
Pleasanton Triangular
Elm Creek def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-8
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-8, 25-19
Ravenna Triangular
Broken Bow def. Holdrege, 25-8, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-15
Holdrege def. Ravenna, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23
Sandy Creek Triangular
Centura def. Minden, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18
Centura def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 27-25
Sutherland Triangular
Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-11
Maxwell def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-21
Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-21, 25-16
Twin Loup Triangular
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16
Twin Loup def. Spalding Academy, 25-7, 25-10
Weeping Water Triangular
Weeping Water def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-16
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-20
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-17
Morrill def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-19
Gordon/Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-16, 25-18
Mitchell def. Bayard, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15
Gordon/Rushville def. Bayard, 25-14, 25-13
Championship: Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-22, 25-20
