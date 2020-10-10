Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 10.
Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 27-25
Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12
Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
TOURNAMENTS
Anselmo-Merna Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18
Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary’s, 25-23, 25-13
CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22
Centennial Conference Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. David City Aquinas, 25-10, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 28-26, 25-18
Fremont Bergan def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15
Omaha Concordia def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 25-12
Conestoga Triangular
Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22
Elba Triangular
Bellevue Cornerstone def. Lincoln Parkview, 25-9, 25-12
Elba def. Lincoln Parkview, 19-25, 25-21, 25-12
EMC Tournament
Championship: Norris def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18
Bennington def. Blair, 25-10, 25-7
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-17, 26-24
Norris def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-16
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Waverly def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13=
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15
Falls City Invite
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-12
St. Joseph Christian, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-12
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-11
Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19
Norfolk Lutheran def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19
Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-7, 25-6
Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 24-7, 24-6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-8
Lincoln /Millard South Invite
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19
Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-12, 25-14
Skyhawk Invitational
Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 25-15
Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-23, 25-13
Omaha Skutt def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista South def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-20, 25-23
St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14
Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship: Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-8, 25-15
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-17
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 10-25, 25-18
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-18
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-13
Beatrice def. Platteview, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17
Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-14
Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-10, 25-22
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-8, 25-9
Gering def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-20
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-23
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-21
Sidney def. Gering, 25-23, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger Classic
Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17
O’Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-20
St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15
O’Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 26-24
