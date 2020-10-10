 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 10
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 10.

* * *

Hartington-Newcastle def. Tri County Northeast, 25-21, 27-25

Plainview def. Madison, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Wausa def. Winside, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

TOURNAMENTS

Anselmo-Merna Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Riverside, 25-23, 25-18

Anselmo-Merna def. St. Mary’s, 25-23, 25-13

CWC def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-23

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-22

Centennial Conference Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. David City Aquinas, 25-10, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 28-26, 25-18

Fremont Bergan def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15

Omaha Concordia def. Kearney Catholic, 25-16, 25-12

Conestoga Triangular

Arlington def. Conestoga, 25-18, 25-13

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-22

Elba Triangular

Bellevue Cornerstone def. Lincoln Parkview, 25-9, 25-12

Elba def. Lincoln Parkview, 19-25, 25-21, 25-12

EMC Tournament

Championship: Norris def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-16, 25-18

Bennington def. Blair, 25-10, 25-7

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-17, 26-24

Norris def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-16

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-19

Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Waverly def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13=

Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15

Falls City Invite

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-12

St. Joseph Christian, Mo. def. Falls City, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-12

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-11

Tri County def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. North Central, 25-13, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa, 25-13, 25-19

Norfolk Lutheran def. Winside, 25-13, 25-19

Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-7, 25-6

Howells/Dodge def. Twin River, 24-7, 24-6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-8

Lincoln /Millard South Invite

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln High def. Bellevue East, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-23

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-17, 25-20

Millard South def. Lincoln High, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Millard South def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-19

Millard South def. Omaha Westside, 25-18, 27-25

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Norfolk, 25-12, 25-14

Skyhawk Invitational

Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-19, 25-15

Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-23, 25-13

Omaha Skutt def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-22, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista South def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa, 25-20, 25-23

St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14

Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship: Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-8, 25-15

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-17

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 10-25, 25-18

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-18

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-13

Beatrice def. Platteview, 25-19, 27-29, 25-17

Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-14

Platteview def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-10, 25-22

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-8, 25-9

Gering def. Alliance, 25-19, 25-20

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-23

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-21, 25-21

Sidney def. Gering, 25-23, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger Classic

Douglas County West def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21

Norfolk Catholic def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-17

O’Neill def. Wynot, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-20

St. Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-19, 25-15

O’Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 26-24​

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

