Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 13

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 13.
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-15 (2-0)
Ashland-Greenwood def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-0, 25-14, 25-0 (3-0)
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-21 (2-0)
BDS def. Dorchester, 25-14, 25-19 (2-0)
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 (3-0)
Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13 (3-2)
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 25-18 (2-0)
Cambridge def. Southwest, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15 (2-1)
Cedar Bluffs def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-15 (2-0)
Central Valley def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)
Chase County def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 (3-1)
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)
Crofton def. Wausa, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)
Cross County def. Shelton, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
David City def. Heartland, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)
East Butler def. Omaha Nation, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 (3-1)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 (3-0)
Fullerton def. Boone Central, 19-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-8 (3-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15 (3-1)
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 (3-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 (3-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winside, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-16 (2-0)
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Aquinas Catholic, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 (3-0)
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10 (3-0)
McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 9-25, 25-22, 25-18 (2-1)
Mead def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13 (3-0)
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26 (3-0)
Morrill def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 25-20, 9-25, 25-23 (3-1)
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 (3-0)
O'Neill def. Battle Creek, 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 (3-0)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-8, 25-4 (3-0)
Ord def. Centura, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 (3-0)
Osceola def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Overton def. Amherst, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 (3-0)
Palmer def. Elba, 29-27, 25-14 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 (3-0)
Paxton def. Garden County, 10-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-12, 15-10 (3-2)
Pender def. Homer, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 (3-0)
Plattsmouth def. Platteview, 25-18, 16-25, 27-29, 25-16, 15-9 (3-2)
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-23, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)
Randolph def. Plainview, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12 (3-0)
Seward def. Crete, 25-12, 26-24 (2-0)
Seward def. Milford, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0)
Shelby/Rising City def. Osceola, 25-20, 25-10 (2-0)
Silver Lake def. Franklin, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 (3-1)
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-11, 20-25, 25-18 (2-1)
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 (3-0)
Sterling def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Sterling def. Southern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15 (2-1)
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 (3-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Winside, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Tri County def. Friend, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11 (3-0)
Waverly def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 30-28, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)
Winnebago def. Madison, 25-20, 12-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9 (3-2)
Wynot def. Plainview, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)
Wynot def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0)
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 (3-0)
