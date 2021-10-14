Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 14

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 14.
Adams Central def. Crete, 25-13, 25-21 (2-0)
Alma def. Minden, 25-23, 25-14 (2-0)
Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10 (3-0)
Aquinas Catholic def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)
Aurora def. Lexington, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)
BDS def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Wayne, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24 (3-0)
Bloomfield def. Creighton, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 25-9 (3-1)
Blue Hill def. Deshler, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)
Blue Hill def. Harvard, 25-15, 25-12 (2-0)
Boone Central def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 (3-2)
Burwell def. Fullerton, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16 (3-1)
Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
David City def. Aquinas Catholic, 12-25, 25-17, 25-15 (2-1)
Elba def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 (3-0)
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-13, 31-29, 25-10 (3-0)
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-6, 25-11 (2-0)
Elmwood-Murdock def. Palmyra, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 17-15 (3-2)
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-21 (2-0)
Falls City def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16 (3-0)
Holdrege def. Seward, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 (2-1)
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-18, 25-22 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Elba, 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 (3-0)
Kearney Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22 (3-0)
Kenesaw def. Bertrand, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 (3-1)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 (3-0)
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 28-26, 25-23 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 (3-0)
Malcolm def. Mead, 25-20, 28-19, 25-21 (3-0)
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-9, 25-16 (2-0)
Minden def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-13 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1 (3-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-14, 25-23 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-22, 25-22 (2-0)
Norris def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9 (3-0)
North Central def. West Holt, 22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 (3-2)
O'Neill def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-10, 25-5 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)
Omaha Westside def. Waverly, 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14 (3-1)
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Osmond def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 (2-1)
Papillion-LaVista def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 (3-0)
Pender def. Stanton, 25-20, 26-24 (2-0)
Pierce def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
Plainview def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-22 (2-0)
Rapid City Christian, SD def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)
Seward def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18 (2-0)
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 (3-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20 (3-1)
St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 (3-0)
Summerland def. St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20 (3-1)
Syracuse def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 (3-0)
Wakefield def. Tri County Northeast, 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 (3-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13 (3-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-18, 25-23 (2-0)
York def. Aurora, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)