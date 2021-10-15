Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 15

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 15.
Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 15-6
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25
Wauneta-Palisade def. Wallace, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-17
Omaha South Tournament
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-13
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-19, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-9
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-19, 25-20
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Omaha Westside Tournament
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn North, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-18, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-21