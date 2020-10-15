 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 15
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 15.

* * *

Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4

Boyd County def. Ainsworth, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-9, 25-14

Broken Bow def. Kearney Catholic, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 22-20

Cross County def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Exeter/Milligan def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Fullerton def. Central Valley, 23-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-23

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 26-24, 25-20

Hampton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 18-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Lincoln Parkview, 25-18, 25-23, 25-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-4, 25-10, 25-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Lincoln East def. Millard South, 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22

McCool Junction def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Norfolk def. Columbus, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10

Norris def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

Paxton def. Minatare, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-11

Southwest def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8

Tri County Northeast def. Wakefield, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Wahoo def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10

Waverly def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

West Point GACC def. Crofton, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20

TOURNAMENTS

Central Conference Tournament

Adams Central def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-11

Aurora def. Columbus Lakeview, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19

Aurora def. Crete, 25-16, 25-7

Grand Island Northwest def. Schuyler, 25-8, 25-10

Lexington def. Crete, 25-21, 25-9

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-20

York def. Seward, 25-17, 25-23

David City Triangular

Centennial def. David City Aquinas, 25-23, 25-22

David City def. Centennial, 25-23, 26-24

East Husker Conference Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-23, 25-20

Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

Madison def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-19

North Bend def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24

North Bend def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-19, 25-23

Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 17-25, 25-23, 26-24

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-21, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-14

ECNC Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-17, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County, 25-17, 25-23

Championship: Malcolm def. Mead, 25-9, 25-21, 28-30, 25-20

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Championship: Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Lou Platte Conference Tournament

Championship: St. Paul def. Ord, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Centura def. Wood River, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-6, 25-23, 25-22

South Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 27-29, 25-16, 17-25, 31-29, 15-10

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Ashland-Greenwood def. Raymond Central, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22

Douglas County West def. Yutan, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

Nebraska City Triangular

Elkhorn North def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Gross, 25-15, 25-14

Nebraska City def. Omaha Gross, 25-12, 25-27, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-20

O’Neill def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 26-24

Pierce County Tournament

Pierce def. Osmond, 25-20, 25-16

Plainview def. Randolph, 28-26, 25-19

Championship: Pierce def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-16

Randolph def. Osmond, 25-18, 25-18

Southern Valley Triangular

Alma def. Southern Valley, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18

Walthill Triangular

Hartington-Newcastle def. Walthill, 28-26, 25-10

Ponca def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fremont vs. Lincoln Southeast, ppd.​

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert