 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 16
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 16.

* * *

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Westside Tournament

Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-17, 25-21

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert