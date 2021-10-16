 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 16
VOLLEYBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 16.

* * *

Centennial Conference Tournament

Wahoo Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10

Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24

Fairbury def. Wood River

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10

Championship: Wahoo Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20

Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12

Wahoo Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

Central Conference Tournament

Championship: Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23

Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9

Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23

East Husker Conference Tournament

Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11

Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25

Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14

Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3

Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13

Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17

Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18

Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Lincoln Christian Tournament

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln Christian def. David City Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6

Championship: Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-9

David City Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17

Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17

Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18

Norfolk Lutheran Tournament

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19

Norfolk Lutheran def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7

Norfolk Lutheran def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10

Norfolk Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20

Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17

Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14

South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Minuteman Conference Tournament

Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19

NCC Conference Tournament

Championship: Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

DC West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13

Omaha South Tournament

Championship: Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23

Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 18-25, 25-14, 25-17

Omaha Central def. Omaha South

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-10

Omaha Westside Tournament

Championship: Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20

SPVA Conference Tournament

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13

Valentine Tournament

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19

Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8

