Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 2.
Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-20, 25-20
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-10
Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-11
Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-12, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-16
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Ashland Greenwood Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-8
Championship: Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-22
Plattsmouth def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-11
Auburn def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12
Blue Hill Tournament
Blue Hill def. Franklin, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18
Franklin def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-15
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament
Championship: Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-15
Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. DC Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18
DC Aquinas def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-23
Humphrey/LHF def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21
Humphrey/LHF def. DC Aquinas, 25-11, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20
Pender def. Wynot, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23
Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17
Columbus Classic
Championship: Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23
Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27
Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-18, 27-25
Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hastings, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18
Bellevue Cornerstone Triangular
Lincoln Parkview def. Elba, 25-6, 25-20
Dundy County-Stratton Tournament
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-6
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-19
Gothenburg Triangular
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11
Holdrege def. Ord, 25-18, 25-22
Hyannis Round Robin
Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15
Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20
Johnson County Tournament
Championship: Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-21
HTRS def. Johnson County, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson County, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Johnson County, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18
Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19
Falls City def. HTRS, 25-23, 25-11
Lakota Nations Invitational
Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-21, 25-19
Santee def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D., 25-20, 25-21
Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-9, 24-26, 25-16
Santee def. Red Cloud, S.D., 25-14, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast Tournament
Championship: Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17
Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-22
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13
Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-22
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-7
Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9
Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament
Hot Springs, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-16
Kadoka Area, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18
Gordon/Rushville def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 25-17, 25-21
Morrill Tournament
Championship: Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23
Crawford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-16
Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-15, 25-17
Morrill def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-23, 25-22
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-10, 25-4, 2-0
Minatare def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Crawford def. Garden County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18
Mullen Triangular
Cody-Kilgore def. Mullen, 25-13, 27-19, 14-25
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20
Mustang Invitational
Championship: Seward def. York, 25-22, 25-23
Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13
Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9
Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15
York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19
Arlington, Ore. def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21
Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20
Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22
Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15
Twin Cities Tournament
Championship: Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-21
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-11
McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23
Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-20, 25-11
Sidney def. Chadron, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-16, 27-25
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20
Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14
Gering def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 20-25, 25-11
Sidney def. McCook, 25-22, 25-20
North Platte def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-22
North Platte def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-13, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. North Platte, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-16
Winside Triangular
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16
Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17