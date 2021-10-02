 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 2
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 2

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 2.

* * *

Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13

Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-20, 25-20

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 25-22

Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-10

Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-11

Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-12, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-16

South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19

Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Ashland Greenwood Tournament

Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-8

Championship: Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-22

Plattsmouth def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-19, 25-11

Auburn def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12

Blue Hill Tournament

Blue Hill def. Franklin, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18

Franklin def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-15

Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh Tournament

Championship: Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-16, 25-15

Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17

Howells/Dodge def. DC Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18

DC Aquinas def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-23

Humphrey/LHF def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21

Humphrey/LHF def. DC Aquinas, 25-11, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20

Pender def. Wynot, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23

Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17

Columbus Classic

Championship: Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23

Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27

Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-18, 27-25

Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10

Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Hastings, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18

Bellevue Cornerstone Triangular

Lincoln Parkview def. Elba, 25-6, 25-20

Dundy County-Stratton Tournament

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-6

Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-7

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-19

Gothenburg Triangular

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11

Holdrege def. Ord, 25-18, 25-22

Hyannis Round Robin

Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15

Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23

Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20

Johnson County Tournament

Championship: Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-21

HTRS def. Johnson County, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson County, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Johnson County, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18

Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19

Falls City def. HTRS, 25-23, 25-11

Lakota Nations Invitational

Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-21, 25-19

Santee def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D., 25-20, 25-21

Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-9, 24-26, 25-16

Santee def. Red Cloud, S.D., 25-14, 25-18

Lincoln Northeast Tournament

Championship: Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17

Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16

Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-22

Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13

Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-22

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14

Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-19

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-7

Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9

Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament

Hot Springs, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-16

Kadoka Area, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18

Gordon/Rushville def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 25-17, 25-21

Morrill Tournament

Championship: Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23

Crawford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-16

Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-15, 25-17

Morrill def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-23, 25-22

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-10, 25-4, 2-0

Minatare def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-22, 22-25, 25-20

Crawford def. Garden County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18

Mullen Triangular

Cody-Kilgore def. Mullen, 25-13, 27-19, 14-25

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20

Mustang Invitational

Championship: Seward def. York, 25-22, 25-23

Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13

Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9

Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15

York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19

Arlington, Ore. def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21

Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20

Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22

Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22

Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15

Twin Cities Tournament

Championship: Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-21

Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-11

McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23

Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-20, 25-11

Sidney def. Chadron, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18

Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20

Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-16, 27-25

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20

Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22

Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14

Gering def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 20-25, 25-11

Sidney def. McCook, 25-22, 25-20

North Platte def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-22

North Platte def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-13, 26-24

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. North Platte, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 25-21

Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-16

Winside Triangular

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16

Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21

Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert