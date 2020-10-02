 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 2
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 2.

* * *

Pleasanton def. South Loup, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14

Sioux County def. Minatare, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 16-14

Twin Cities Invitational

Gering def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-16

Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-16, 25-21

Chadron def. Grand Island Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21

North Platte def. Chadron, 25-22, 26-24

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12

North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9​

McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18

McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

