Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 2

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 2.
Pleasanton def. South Loup, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
Sioux County def. Minatare, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 13-25, 16-14
Gering def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-16
Lexington def. Gering, 25-23, 25-17
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-16, 25-21
Chadron def. Grand Island Northwest, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21
North Platte def. Chadron, 25-22, 26-24
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 27-29, 25-12
North Platte def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 19-25, 25-18, 25-9
McCook def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-13, 25-18
McCook def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
