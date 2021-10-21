 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 21
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 21

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 21.

* * *

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-16, 15-6

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-11, 25-11

Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Ralston, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11

Gibbon Triangular

Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference

Championship: Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22

Homer Triangular

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15

Metro Conference Tournament

Championship: Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Omaha Duchesne Triangular

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Nebraska Conference

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Milford def. David City, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert