Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 21.
* * *
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-16, 15-6
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13
Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-11, 25-11
Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Ralston, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11
Gibbon Triangular
Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
Heartland Athletic Conference
Championship: Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22
Homer Triangular
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15
Metro Conference Tournament
Championship: Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Omaha Duchesne Triangular
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19
Southern Nebraska Conference
David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Milford def. David City, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14