 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 22
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 22.

* * *

Adams Central def. Minden, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19

Axtell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-17

Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 26-24

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18

Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17

Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Dorchester def. Tri County, 19-25, 25-9, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11

Franklin def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10

Madison def. Twin River, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Torrington, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Wahoo Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-16

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

York def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8

TOURNAMENTS

Bennington Triangular

Omaha Duchesne def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-12, 25-11

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-10, 25-18

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-13, 25-21

Fort Calhoun Triangular

Fort Calhoun def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-13

Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22

HAC Tournament

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9

Kearney def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

Metro Tournament

Championship: Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

West Point GACC def. Battle Creek, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Championship: Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Wakefield Triangular

Wakefield def. Homer, 26-24, 25-14

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Wood River Triangular

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-14

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert