Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 23.

* * *

Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Johnson County def. Weeping Water, 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 25-7

Sterling def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13

TOURNAMENTS

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-15

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

Sandhills/Thedford Triangular

Giltner def. Sandhills/Thedford, 2-0

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 2-1

Southwest Conference Tournament

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-6

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-22, 25-17

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-23, 25-13

Championship: Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17

