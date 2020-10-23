Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 23.
* * *
Harvard def. Franklin, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Johnson County def. Weeping Water, 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 25-7
Sterling def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13
TOURNAMENTS
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Ansley-Litchfield def. Loomis, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-15
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 11-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11
Sandhills/Thedford Triangular
Giltner def. Sandhills/Thedford, 2-0
Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 2-1
Southwest Conference Tournament
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-6
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-22, 25-17
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-16, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-23, 25-13
Championship: Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports