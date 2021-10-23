Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 23.
Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15
Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20
Chadron def. Hill City, S.D., 25-23, 25-19
Sidney def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-9, 25-16
River Cities Conference Tournament
Championship: Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-7
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-16
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-12, 25-23
