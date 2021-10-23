 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 23.

* * *

Alliance Tournament

Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15

Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20

Chadron def. Hill City, S.D., 25-23, 25-19

Sidney def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-9, 25-16

River Cities Conference Tournament

Championship: Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-14, 25-7

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-16

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-12, 25-23​

