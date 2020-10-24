Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 24

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 24.
Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10
River Cities Conference Tournament
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-21, 25-16
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7
Championship: Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne 25-27, 25-22, 25-15
Sandhills Valley Triangular
Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports