Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 24
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 24

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 24.

* * *

Chadron def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-22, 25-10

TOURNAMENTS

River Cities Conference Tournament

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Gross, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross, 25-21, 25-16

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Mercy, 25-10, 25-7

Championship: Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Duchesne 25-27, 25-22, 25-15

Sandhills Valley Triangular

Arthur County def. Elba, 25-17, 25-17

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-21, 25-19​

