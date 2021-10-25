Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 25

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 25.
* * *
Class A Districts
A-1
North Platte def. Omaha South 25-7, 25-10, 25-9
A-2
Omaha North def. Omaha Benson 25-19, 25-13, 25-15
A-3
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan 25-14, 25-4, 25-6
Class C-1 Subdistricts
C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-13, 25-21, 25-13
C1-2 at Syracuse Middle School
Syracuse def. Conestoga 25-5, 25-10, 25-4
Louisville vs. Ashland-Greenwood
C1-3 at Falls City
Falls City def. Johnson County 25-25, 25-12, 25-23
Fairbury def. Auburn 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian def. Milford 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18
Malcolm def. Raymond Central 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19
LC-Mil winner at Lincoln Lutheran
C1-5 at Wahoo Neumann
Wahoo Neumann def. Omaha Concordia 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Wahoo def. Douglas County West 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14
C1-6 at North Bend
West Point-Beemer vs. Fort Calhoun
Arlington vs. Logan View/SS
WPB-FC winner at North Bend
C1-7 at Pierce
BRLD vs. Winnebago
Battle Creek def. Wayne 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9
BRLD-Win winner at Pierce
C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview
Boone Central def. Madison 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Columbus Scotus def. David City 25-13, 26-24, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
C1-9 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
C1-10 at Kearney Catholic
Minden def. Cozad 25-18, 25-4, 25-10
Gothenburg def. Broken Bow 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Min-Coz winner at Kearney Catholic
C1-11 at Ainsworth
Ainsworth def. Valentine 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
Ord vs. O'Neill
C1-12 at Chase County
Ogallala def. Chadron 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8
Mitchell def. Hershey 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Oga-Cha winner at Chase County
Class C-2 Subdistricts
C2-1 at Yutan
Weeping Water def. Bellevue Cornerstone 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Yutan def. Weeping Water 25-8, 25-11, 25-13
C2-2 at Oakland-Craig
Homer def. Omaha Nation 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
Homer-ON winner at Oakland-Craig
C2-3 at Palmyra
Tri County vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Freeman vs. Centennial
TC-W-C winner at Palmyra
C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger
Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
West Point GACC def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17
C2-5 at Crofton
Laurel-CC vs. Hartington-Newcastle
Wakefield vs. Ponca
LCC-H-N winner at Crofton
C2-6 at Superior
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14
Sutton def. Thayer-Central 25-25, 25-18, 25-18
Superior def. Sandy Creek 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic
Fullerton vs. Shelby/Rising City
Norfolk Lutheran vs. Elkhorn Valley
Ful-SRC winner at Norfolk Catholic
C2-8 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Blue Hill def. Gibbon 25-13, 25-8, 25-13
Centura def. Wood River 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
C2-9 at Burwell
Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
North Central vs. West Holt
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
South Loup def. Southern Valley 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-7, 25-17, 25-15
Perkins County def. Sutherland 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
C2-12 at Bayard
Bayard def. Morrill 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Gordon-Rushville vs. Hemingford
Class D-1 Subdistricts
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Southern def. HTRS 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
D1-2 at Mead
Mead def Cedar Bluffs 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Fremont Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
D1-3 at Shickley
BDS def. Red Cloud 25-12, 25-6, 25-14
Meridian def. Deshler 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17
D1-4 at Heartland
Heartland def. Harvard 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
Dorchester def. McCool Junction 22-25, 25-15, 25-15,19-25, 15-13
D1-5 at Nebraska Christian
East Butler def. Twin River 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21
David City Aquinas def. Cross County 25-21, 25-23, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. East Butler 25-14, 25-11, 25-8
D1-6 at Howells
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale 25-12, 25-10, 25-23
Humphrey/LHF def. Elgin/Pope John 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Howells-Dodge def. Summerland 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23
D1-7 at Wausa
Tri County Northeast def. Walthill 25-8, 25-5, 25-15
Osmond vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
TCN-Wal winner at Wausa
D1-8 at Boyd County
Plainview vs. Niobrara/Verdigre
Bloomfield vs. Creighton
Pla-NV winner at Boyd County
D1-9 at Shelton
Axtell def. Elm Creek 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24
Alma vs. Kenesaw
Axtell at Shelton
D1-10 at Greeley
Central Valley def. Twin Loup 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Ravenna 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
D1-11 at Overton
Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14
SEM vs. North Platte St. Patrick's
Overton def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
D1-12 at Cambridge
Cambridge def. Arapahoe 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Class D-2 Subdistricts
D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston 25-14, 25-8, 25-7
Diller-Odell def. Sterling 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9
D2-2 at Exeter
Exeter-Milligan def. Friend 25-15, 25-12, 25-9
Lincoln Parkview def. Nebraska Lutheran 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
D2-3 at High Plains
High Plains def. Giltner 25-19, 25-9, 25-20
Osceola vs. Hampton
D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis
Winside def. St. Edward
Riverside def. Randolph 25-23, 29-27, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9
Winside def. Humphrey St. Francis 25-7, 25-16, 25-10
D2-5 at Stuart
CWC def. Santee
Wynot def. O'Neill St. Mary's 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20
Stuart def. CWC 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
D2-6 at Silver Lake
Franklin def. Silver Lake 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-18, 25-11, 25-12
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Palmer def. Elba 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10
Ansley-Litchfield def. GI Heartland Lutheran 25-9, 25-10, 25-15
Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
D2-8 at Maywood
Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-23, 25-12, 25-23
Loomis def. Bertrand 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12
Maywood-HC def. Medicine Valley 25-20, 25-17, 25-11
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County Stratton 25-16, 25-5, 25-15
Paxton def. Wallace 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8
D2-10 at Arthur County
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15
S/T-Hy winner at Arthur County
D2-11 at Oshkosh
Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
South Platte def. Leyton 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22
Garden County def. Potter-Dix 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Minatare def. Banner County
Sioux County def. Crawford 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19
Minatare def. Hay Springs 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12