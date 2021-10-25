 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 25
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 25

Another week of Nebraska high school volleyball action is in the books, so here are the updated team rankings for each class from Mike Patterson.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 25.

* * *

Class A Districts

A-1

North Platte def. Omaha South 25-7, 25-10, 25-9

A-2

Omaha North def. Omaha Benson 25-19, 25-13, 25-15

A-3

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Bryan 25-14, 25-4, 25-6

Class C-1 Subdistricts

C1-1 at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Roncalli def. Boys Town 25-10, 25-10, 25-8

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-13, 25-21, 25-13

C1-2 at Syracuse Middle School

Syracuse def. Conestoga 25-5, 25-10, 25-4 

Louisville vs. Ashland-Greenwood 

C1-3 at Falls City

Falls City def. Johnson County 25-25, 25-12, 25-23

Fairbury def. Auburn 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 

C1-4 at Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Christian def. Milford 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-18

Malcolm def. Raymond Central 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

LC-Mil winner at Lincoln Lutheran

C1-5 at Wahoo Neumann

Wahoo Neumann def. Omaha Concordia 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Wahoo def. Douglas County West 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14

C1-6 at North Bend

West Point-Beemer vs. Fort Calhoun 

Arlington vs. Logan View/SS

WPB-FC winner at North Bend

C1-7 at Pierce

BRLD vs. Winnebago 

Battle Creek def. Wayne 25-22, 23-25, 29-31, 25-14, 15-9

BRLD-Win winner at Pierce 

C1-8 at Columbus Lakeview

Boone Central def. Madison 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Columbus Scotus def. David City 25-13, 26-24, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central 25-9, 25-10, 25-14

C1-9 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City 25-7, 25-7, 25-8

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

C1-10 at Kearney Catholic

Minden def. Cozad 25-18, 25-4, 25-10

Gothenburg def. Broken Bow 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Min-Coz winner at Kearney Catholic

C1-11 at Ainsworth

Ainsworth def. Valentine 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Ord vs. O'Neill 

C1-12 at Chase County

Ogallala def. Chadron 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8

Mitchell def. Hershey 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Oga-Cha winner at Chase County

Class C-2 Subdistricts

C2-1 at Yutan

Weeping Water def. Bellevue Cornerstone 28-30, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Christian 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Yutan def. Weeping Water 25-8, 25-11, 25-13

C2-2 at Oakland-Craig

Homer def. Omaha Nation 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Homer-ON winner at Oakland-Craig

C2-3 at Palmyra

Tri County vs. Wilber-Clatonia 

Freeman vs. Centennial

TC-W-C winner at Palmyra

C2-4 at Wisner-Pilger

Wisner-Pilger def. Stanton 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

West Point GACC def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17

C2-5 at Crofton

Laurel-CC vs. Hartington-Newcastle 

Wakefield vs. Ponca

LCC-H-N winner at Crofton

C2-6 at Superior

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14

Sutton def. Thayer-Central 25-25, 25-18, 25-18

Superior def. Sandy Creek 25-16, 25-10, 25-8

C2-7 at Norfolk Catholic

Fullerton vs. Shelby/Rising City

Norfolk Lutheran vs. Elkhorn Valley

Ful-SRC winner at Norfolk Catholic

C2-8 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Blue Hill def. Gibbon 25-13, 25-8, 25-13

Centura def. Wood River 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

C2-9 at Burwell

Burwell def. Arcadia/Loup City 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

North Central vs. West Holt

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

South Loup def. Southern Valley 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-7, 25-17, 25-15

Perkins County def. Sutherland 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10

C2-12 at Bayard

Bayard def. Morrill 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Gordon-Rushville vs. Hemingford

Class D-1 Subdistricts

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Southern def. HTRS 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

D1-2 at Mead

Mead def Cedar Bluffs 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Fremont Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

D1-3 at Shickley

BDS def. Red Cloud 25-12, 25-6, 25-14

Meridian def. Deshler 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

D1-4 at Heartland

Heartland def. Harvard 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

Dorchester def. McCool Junction 22-25, 25-15, 25-15,19-25, 15-13

D1-5 at Nebraska Christian

East Butler def. Twin River 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21

David City Aquinas def. Cross County 25-21, 25-23, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. East Butler 25-14, 25-11, 25-8

D1-6 at Howells

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale 25-12, 25-10, 25-23

Humphrey/LHF def. Elgin/Pope John 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Howells-Dodge def. Summerland 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23

D1-7 at Wausa

Tri County Northeast def. Walthill 25-8, 25-5, 25-15

Osmond vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

TCN-Wal winner at Wausa

D1-8 at Boyd County

Plainview vs. Niobrara/Verdigre

Bloomfield vs. Creighton

Pla-NV winner at Boyd County

D1-9 at Shelton

Axtell def. Elm Creek 25-18, 28-30, 25-15, 26-24

Alma vs. Kenesaw

Axtell at Shelton

D1-10 at Greeley

Central Valley def. Twin Loup 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Ravenna 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

D1-11 at Overton

Sandhills Valley def. Maxwell 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14

SEM vs. North Platte St. Patrick's 

Overton def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

D1-12 at Cambridge

Cambridge def. Arapahoe 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Southwest def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Class D-2 Subdistricts

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston 25-14, 25-8, 25-7

Diller-Odell def. Sterling 17-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9

D2-2 at Exeter

Exeter-Milligan def. Friend 25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Lincoln Parkview def. Nebraska Lutheran 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14

D2-3 at High Plains

High Plains def. Giltner 25-19, 25-9, 25-20

Osceola vs. Hampton

D2-4 at Humphrey St. Francis

Winside def. St. Edward

Riverside def. Randolph 25-23, 29-27, 22-25, 21-25, 15-9

Winside def. Humphrey St. Francis 25-7, 25-16, 25-10 

D2-5 at Stuart

CWC def. Santee

Wynot def. O'Neill St. Mary's 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Stuart def. CWC 25-23, 25-17, 25-18

D2-6 at Silver Lake

Franklin def. Silver Lake 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Lawrence-Nelson def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-18, 25-11, 25-12

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Palmer def. Elba 17-25, 12-25, 29-27, 25-15, 15-10

Ansley-Litchfield def. GI Heartland Lutheran 25-9, 25-10, 25-15

Anselmo-Merna def. Palmer 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

D2-8 at Maywood

Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-23, 25-12, 25-23

Loomis def. Bertrand 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12

Maywood-HC def. Medicine Valley 25-20, 25-17, 25-11

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy County Stratton 25-16, 25-5, 25-15

Paxton def. Wallace 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8

D2-10 at Arthur County

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15

S/T-Hy winner at Arthur County 

D2-11 at Oshkosh

Potter-Dix def. Creek Valley 25-14, 25-15, 25-20

South Platte def. Leyton 23-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-22

Garden County def. Potter-Dix 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Minatare def. Banner County

Sioux County def. Crawford 25-20, 23-25, 25-9, 25-19

Minatare def. Hay Springs 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12

