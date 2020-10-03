Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 3

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 3.
* * *
Alliance def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-23, 25-18
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
Arlington def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14
Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21
Beatrice def. Blair, 25-16, 25-14
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18
Blue Hill def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12
Blue Hill def. McCool Junction, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15
Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21
Chadron def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17
Chadron def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 25-11, 26-24
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11
Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23
Exeter-Milligan def. NC Lourdes, 25-19, 25-12
Falls City def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-21, 25-20
Falls City def. NC Lourdes, 25-9, 25-19
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15
Fremont Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-14
Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21
Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County, 25-15, 25-17
Gordon-Rushville def. Edgemont, SD, 25-20, 25-15
Gordon-Rushville def. Kadoka, SD, 25-20, 25-19
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9
GI Northwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
GI Northwest def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-7, 25-11
GI Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14
Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18
Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12
Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20
Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21
Hitchcock County def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 25-21, 25-20
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter-Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25
Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 25-16, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-6, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-14, 25-23
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17
Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11
NC Lourdes def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-20
Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23
North Platte def. Lexington, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12
Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 25-10
Ogallala def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-19
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
Ogallala def. Sidney, 24-26, 25-11, 25-21
Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-10
Omaha Concordia def. Bellevue Cornerstone, 25-16, 25-11
Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19
Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10
Randolph def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-19
Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-12
Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20
Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20
Syracuse def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20
Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24
Twin Loup def. Mullen, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18
Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12
Wahoo Neumann def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-17
Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21
Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21
York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15
York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports