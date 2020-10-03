 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 3
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 3

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 3.

* * *

Alliance def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-23, 25-18

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16

Arlington def. Crete, 25-22, 25-14

Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21

Beatrice def. Blair, 25-16, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18

Blue Hill def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12

Blue Hill def. McCool Junction, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15

Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21

Chadron def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17

Chadron def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 25-11, 26-24

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11

Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23

Exeter-Milligan def. NC Lourdes, 25-19, 25-12

Falls City def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-21, 25-20

Falls City def. NC Lourdes, 25-9, 25-19

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15

Fremont Bergan def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-14

Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21

Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County, 25-15, 25-17

Gordon-Rushville def. Edgemont, SD, 25-20, 25-15

Gordon-Rushville def. Kadoka, SD, 25-20, 25-19

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9

GI Northwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

GI Northwest def. Rapid City Central, SD, 25-7, 25-11

GI Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14

Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18

Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20

Hastings def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-21

Hitchcock County def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 25-21, 25-20

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter-Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25

Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 25-16, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-6, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-14, 25-23

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17

Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11

NC Lourdes def. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-20

Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23

North Platte def. Lexington, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 25-10

Ogallala def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-19

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Ogallala def. Sidney, 24-26, 25-11, 25-21

Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 25-21, 25-10

Omaha Concordia def. Bellevue Cornerstone, 25-16, 25-11

Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19

Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

Plattsmouth def. Omaha Gross, 25-20, 25-10

Randolph def. Bloomfield, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-19

Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-12

Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20

Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20

Syracuse def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20

Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24

Twin Loup def. Mullen, 25-12, 18-25, 25-18

Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12

Wahoo Neumann def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-17

Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21

Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21

York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15

York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15

York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23

