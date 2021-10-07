Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 7.
* * *
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Centura def. Holdrege, 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9
Lincoln College View def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15
Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15
Heartland def. Superior, 3-0
Johnson County def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11
Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Alma Triangular
Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Axtell Triangular
Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17
Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18
Broken Bow Triangular
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22
Burwell Triangular
Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-14
Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 27-29, 25-16
Cedar Bluffs Triangular
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21
Centennial Conference Tournament
Wahoo Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19
Wahoo Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Fremont Bergan, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-17
Columbus Scotus def. David City Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
David City Triangular
David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21
Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25
Deshler Triangular
Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-21, 27-25
Elgin/Pope John Triangular
Elgin/Pope John def. CWC, 25-19, 25-23
Elgin/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-17
Giltner Triangular
Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14
Gothenburg Triangular
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15
Hay Springs Triangular
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19
Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16
Nebraska Christian Triangular
Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-17
North Central Triangular
North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13
O'Neill St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24
Overton Triangular
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16
Overton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-17
Papillion-La Vista Triangular
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18
Lincoln Parkview Triangular
Lincoln Parkview def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 25-13
South Platte Triangular
South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14
Yutan Triangular
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15