Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 7
VOLLEYBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 7.

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

Centura def. Holdrege, 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9

Lincoln College View def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Heartland def. Superior, 3-0

Johnson County def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Malcolm def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11

Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-13, 25-9

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Milford, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Alma Triangular

Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20

Axtell Triangular

Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Axtell def. Pleasanton, 25-17, 25-18

Broken Bow Triangular

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-14

Burwell def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 27-29, 25-16

Cedar Bluffs Triangular

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21

Centennial Conference Tournament

Wahoo Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Wahoo Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Fremont Bergan, 25-21, 25-27, 25-16

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-17

Columbus Scotus def. David City Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

David City Triangular

David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21

Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25

Deshler Triangular

Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12

Meridian def. Deshler, 25-21, 27-25

Elgin/Pope John Triangular

Elgin/Pope John def. CWC, 25-19, 25-23

Elgin/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-22, 25-17

Giltner Triangular

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14

Gothenburg Triangular

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15

Hay Springs Triangular

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16

Nebraska Christian Triangular

Nebraska Christian def. Osceola, 25-11, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-17

North Central Triangular

North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13

O'Neill St. Mary's def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24

Overton Triangular

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-13, 25-16

Overton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-17

Papillion-La Vista Triangular

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18

Lincoln Parkview Triangular

Lincoln Parkview def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-13, 25-13

South Platte Triangular

South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14

Yutan Triangular

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15

