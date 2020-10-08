 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 8
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 8.

* * *

Arapahoe def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Ashland-Greenwood def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Aurora def. Hastings, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22

Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6

Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22

Edgemont, S.D. def. Sioux County, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-13, 15-12

Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-21, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23

Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13

Lincoln College View def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9, 25-11

Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Millard West def. Gretna

Morrill def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 15-8

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15

Norris def. Elkhorn, 16-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12

North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Osmond def. Plainview, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18

Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

York def. Milford, 25-19, 26-24, 25-9

TOURNAMENTS

Arthur County Triangular

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-17

South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-18

Centennial Conference Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic def. David City Aquinas, 25-18, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. David City Aquinas, 25-22, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10

Columbus Scotus def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-20, 25-20

Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Fremont Bergan, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15

Kearney Catholic def. Wahoo Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Central Valley Triangular

Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-16

Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-21

Central Valley def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-9

Dorchester Triangular

Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-13

Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-15

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 26-24

Fairbury Triangular

David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16

Fairbury def. Sutton, 26-24, 26-24

Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23

Fort Calhoun Triangular

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14

Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 26-24, 25-21

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24

West Point GACC Triangular

West Point GACC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16

Norfolk Lutheran def. West Point GACC, 25-7, 25-18

Norfolk Lutheran def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-13

Hartington-Newcastle Triangular

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-14

HTRS Triangular

Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 26-28, 25-12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-15

Johnson-Brock Triangular

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13

Lexington Triangular

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-11, 25-20

Loomis Triangular

Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12

Meridian Triangular

Meridian def. Friend, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9

Ogallala Triangular

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-10

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24

Omaha Marian Triangular

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-23

Pleasanton Triangular

Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19

Riverside Triangular

Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-15, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City Triangular

McCool Junction def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-20

Wausa Triangular

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16

CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Weeping Water Triangular

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-16

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-20

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

