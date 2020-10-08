Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 8.
Arapahoe def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood def. Platteview, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Aurora def. Hastings, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. West Holt, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22
Centura def. Holdrege, 26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-9, 25-13, 25-6
Douglas County West def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22
Edgemont, S.D. def. Sioux County, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-10
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-13, 15-12
Elm Creek def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
Fullerton def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-21, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23
Homer def. Tri County Northeast, 25-15, 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13
Lincoln College View def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-9, 25-11
Lincoln East def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-9
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Millard West def. Gretna
Morrill def. Kimball, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 15-8
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15
Norris def. Elkhorn, 16-25, 14-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12
North Bend Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Brady, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Osmond def. Plainview, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
South Loup def. Southern Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 29-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill, 25-23, 25-12, 18-25, 25-10
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Wayne def. Crofton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
York def. Milford, 25-19, 26-24, 25-9
TOURNAMENTS
Arthur County Triangular
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-17
South Platte def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-18
Centennial Conference Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic def. David City Aquinas, 25-18, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. David City Aquinas, 25-22, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10
Columbus Scotus def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-20, 25-20
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Fremont Bergan, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Wahoo Neumann, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Central Valley Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-16
Central Valley def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-19, 25-21
Central Valley def. Spalding Academy, 25-16, 25-9
Dorchester Triangular
Cross County def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-13
Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-15
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 26-24
Fairbury Triangular
David City def. Fairbury, 25-5, 25-16
Fairbury def. Sutton, 26-24, 26-24
Sutton def. David City, 25-23, 25-23
Fort Calhoun Triangular
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14
Fort Calhoun def. Yutan, 26-24, 25-21
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-23, 26-24
West Point GACC Triangular
West Point GACC def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-16
Norfolk Lutheran def. West Point GACC, 25-7, 25-18
Norfolk Lutheran def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle Triangular
Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-14, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 25-14
HTRS Triangular
Diller-Odell def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 26-28, 25-12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-15
Johnson-Brock Triangular
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson-Brock, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-13
Lexington Triangular
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-11, 25-20
Loomis Triangular
Overton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
Meridian Triangular
Meridian def. Friend, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9
Ogallala Triangular
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-10
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24
Omaha Marian Triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-23
Pleasanton Triangular
Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19
Riverside Triangular
Twin Loup def. Burwell, 25-15, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Riverside, 22-25, 25-11, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City Triangular
McCool Junction def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-20
Wausa Triangular
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-16
CWC def. Wausa, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Weeping Water Triangular
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-7, 25-16
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-20
