Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 8
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 8.

Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-21, 25-16

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21

Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

GI Heartland Lutheran def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-8, 25-23

Southwest def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18

SEM def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

