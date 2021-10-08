Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 8.
Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-21, 25-16
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21
Cambridge def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
GI Heartland Lutheran def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-8, 25-23
Southwest def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18
SEM def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
