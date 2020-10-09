 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 9
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 9.

* * *

Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Elm Creek def. Alma, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

Hay Springs def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

Southwest def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15

Wauneta-Palisade def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 25-15

