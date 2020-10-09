Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Oct. 9.
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Elm Creek def. Alma, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Hay Springs def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Southwest def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15
Wauneta-Palisade def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 25-15
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports