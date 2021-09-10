 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 10
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 10

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 10.

* * *

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-10

Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-13

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 26-24

Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-11

Fremont def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-16

Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-12

Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9

Norfolk def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-17

Norfolk def. Omaha Burke, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15

Norfolk def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-7

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-11

Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) def. Omaha Skutt, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19

Wallace def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12

