Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 10

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 10.
* * *
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-10
Bellevue West def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 26-24
Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-11
Fremont def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 25-22
Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-16
Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-12
Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-20, 25-9
Norfolk def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-17
Norfolk def. Omaha Burke, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15
Norfolk def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-7
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-11
Riverside def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) def. Omaha Skutt, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
Wallace def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-7, 25-12