Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 10.
* * *
Amherst def. Ravenna, 18-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Auburn def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 16-14
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 17-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-13
Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-20, 29-27
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Superior, 33-35, 25-20, 25-21, 27-25
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Cross County def. Central City, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
David City Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
Friend def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Harvard def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-12, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-21, 25-8
Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 17-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-17, 17-15
Lexington def. Hershey, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Lincoln College View def. Bellevue Cornerstone, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-4
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 15-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
McCook def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-22, 26-28, 25-18
Mead def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
O’Neill def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18
Platteview def. Beatrice, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 16-14
Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Heartland
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 11-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
TOURNAMENTS
Ainsworth Triangular
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 25-21
CWC def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-22
Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9
Boys Town Triangular
Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-7
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-22, 25-12
Cozad Triangular
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-15
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 25-19
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Doniphan-Trumball Triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-12
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 25-18
Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Fullerton Triangular
Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14
Garden County Triangular
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-18
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-18
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-23
Hampton Triangular
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-21
Hampton def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-14
GI Heartland Lutheran Triangular
Cedar Bluffs def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8
Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-20
Kearney Catholic Triangular
Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-6
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-9
Kimball Triangular
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-14
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-11, 25-10
Meridian Triangular
Exeter/Milligan def. Meridian, 13-25, 25-21, 25-12
McCool Junction def. Meridian, 25-23, 25-20
Milford Tournament
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-9
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-3
Milford def. Louisville, 25-5, 25-16
Omaha Nation Triangular
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13
Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16
Ord Triangular
Ord def. Centura, 25-10, 30-28
Ord def. Wood River, 25-20, 25-17
Wood River def. Centura, 25-20, 26-24
Randolph Triangular
Osmond def. Tri County, 29-27, 25-20
Randolph def. Osmond, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Randolph def. Tri County, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21
Schuyler Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9
Southwest Triangular
Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-21
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-20
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-21
Wakefield Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16
Norfolk Lutheran def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-8, 25-17
Norfolk Lutheran def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-11
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 28-26, 25-22
Walthill Triangular
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!