 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 11
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 11.

* * *

Garden County def. Brady, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21

Harvard def. St. Edward, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-18, 26-24

Wallace def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert