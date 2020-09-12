 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 12
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 12.

* * *

Bayard def. Sioux County, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12

TOURNAMENTS

Bellevue East Invitational

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17

Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17

Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17

Norfolk def. Columbus Scotus, 25-11, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-20, 25-23

Boone Central Tournament

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 25-12, 7-25, 25-8

Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24

Boone Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22

Stanton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-15

Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26

Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 26-24, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman def. Central City, 30-28, 25-18

Ord def. Crofton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-15

Championship: Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-20

Bridgeport Tournament

Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-4

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-17

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14

Cozad Tournament

Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-14

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-14, 25-15

Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-6, 25-16

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 27-25

Sidney def. Centura, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18

Sidney def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15

Sidney def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-12

Valentine def. Centura, 25-14, 25-17

Creighton Tournament

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17

Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8

Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10

West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24

Elm Creek Tournament

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14

Hershey def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-15

Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-10

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sutherland, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14

Wood River def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-14

Wood River def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-23

Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-21

Amherst def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-12

Championship: Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-11

Fremont Bergan Tournament

Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8

Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10

Friend Tournament

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13

Humphrey/LHF def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24

Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13

Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13

Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15

Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11

Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21

Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Championship: Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18

Garden County Tournament

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-9

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-19, 25-19

South Platte def. Garden County, 25-8, 29-31, 25-19

Gordon-Rushville Tournament

Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20

Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-18

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-5, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-7

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18

Harvard Tournament

Harvard def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24

McCool Junction def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13

Hitchcock County Tournament

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-11

Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-8

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-14

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-18

Howells-Dodge Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10

HTRS Tournament

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-10

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-13, 25-13

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 16-25, 25-10, 25-10

Kearney Tournament

Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-16

Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 25-17

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16

Gretna def. Kearney, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24

Gretna def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-20

Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-22

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-17

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15

North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-11

Loomis Tournament

Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-6

Franklin def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-11

Shelton def. Loomis, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14

Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20

Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-10

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20

Loomis def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-20, 27-25

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20

Silver Lake def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-20

Franklin def. Shelton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19

Championship: Silver Lake def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-16

Malcolm Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17

Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20

Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15

Milford def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-13

Millard North Tournament

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-14

Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-12

Millard North def. Millard South, 25-11, 19-25, 25-20

Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-20

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-18

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-17

Norris Tournament

Columbus def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16

Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9

Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7

Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10

Platteview def. Crete, 25-13, 25-16

Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18

Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22

Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15

Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12

North Bend Triangular

North Bend def. David City Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24

Wayne def. David City Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22

Wayne def. North Bend, 25-19, 25-20

Sandy Creek Tournament

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22

Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16

Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-22

Championship: Superior def. Ravenna, 25-14, 30-28

Seven Valleys Tournament

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-11

Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-22

South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-12

Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-8, 25-22

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-14

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 28-26, 25-22

Championship: Mullen def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-18

St Teresa’s Triangular

Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-18, 25-20

Wahoo Neumann Tournament

Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-23

Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-13

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-16

Beatrice def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-21, 25-20

York def. Battle Creek, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Battle Creek def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23

Championship: Beatrice def. York, 25-15, 26-24

Wakefield Tournament

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19

Norfolk Lutheran def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-17

Norfolk Lutheran def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-9, 25-14

Norfolk Lutheran def. Pierce, 25-8, 25-21

Norfolk Lutheran def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11

Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-7, 25-23, 25-17

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

