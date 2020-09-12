Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 12.
* * *
Bayard def. Sioux County, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-12
TOURNAMENTS
Bellevue East Invitational
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High, 26-28, 26-24, 25-17
Bellevue East def. Norfolk, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17
Lincoln High def. Columbus Scotus, 15-25, 25-16, 25-17
Norfolk def. Columbus Scotus, 25-11, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-20, 25-23
Boone Central Tournament
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-12, 25-12
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-27, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 25-12, 7-25, 25-8
Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 26-24
Boone Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-22
Stanton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-15
Boone Central def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Columbus Lakeview def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Ord, 26-24, 25-15
Tekamah-Herman def. Central City, 30-28, 25-18
Ord def. Crofton, 16-25, 25-15, 25-15
Championship: Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-20
Bridgeport Tournament
Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-4
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-13, 25-17
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14
Cozad Tournament
Centura def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-21, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-25, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ainsworth, 25-17, 25-14
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Ogallala, 25-14, 25-15
Ogallala def. Ainsworth, 25-6, 25-16
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 27-25
Sidney def. Centura, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-15
Sidney def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-12
Valentine def. Centura, 25-14, 25-17
Creighton Tournament
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-17
Hartington-Newcastle def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-8
Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-10
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-10
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-10
West Holt def. Creighton, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24
Elm Creek Tournament
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14
Hershey def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-15
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-10, 25-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Sutherland, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14
Wood River def. Southern Valley, 25-20, 25-14
Wood River def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-23
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-20, 25-18
Pleasanton def. Hershey, 25-21, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-21
Amherst def. Hershey, 26-24, 25-12
Championship: Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-11
Fremont Bergan Tournament
Humphrey St. Francis def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-8
Humphrey St. Francis def. Mead, 25-12, 25-16
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-10
Friend Tournament
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13
Humphrey/LHF def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 26-24
Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-13
Sutton def. Friend, 25-8, 25-13
Freeman def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 25-15
Meridian def. Friend, 25-8, 25-11
Meridian def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21
Exeter/Milligan def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-16
Sutton def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 25-15
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22
Championship: Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-18
Garden County Tournament
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-9
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-19, 25-19
South Platte def. Garden County, 25-8, 29-31, 25-19
Gordon-Rushville Tournament
Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-20
Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-18
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-5, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-7
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18
Harvard Tournament
Harvard def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-6, 25-10
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24
McCool Junction def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-13
Hitchcock County Tournament
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-11
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-8
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-14
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-18
Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-14
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-12, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-10, 25-10
HTRS Tournament
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-10
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-13, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 16-25, 25-10, 25-10
Kearney Tournament
Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-16
Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 25-17
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24
Gretna def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-20
Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-22
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-17
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-11
Loomis Tournament
Bertrand def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-6
Franklin def. Hampton, 26-24, 25-11
Shelton def. Loomis, 20-25, 26-24, 25-14
Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-10
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20
Loomis def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-20, 27-25
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-20
Silver Lake def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-20, 25-20
Franklin def. Shelton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19
Championship: Silver Lake def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-16
Malcolm Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-17
Fort Calhoun def. Fairbury, 25-16, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-5, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-18, 25-19
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
Milford def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-13
Millard North Tournament
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-9, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-8, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-18, 25-14
Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 25-22, 25-12
Millard North def. Millard South, 25-11, 19-25, 25-20
Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-13, 25-20
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-18
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-17
Norris Tournament
Columbus def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16
Norris def. Columbus, 25-12, 25-9
Norris def. Crete, 25-5, 25-7
Norris def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-10
Platteview def. Crete, 25-13, 25-16
Ralston def. Blair, 25-19, 25-18
Seward def. Blair, 25-13, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-22
Waverly def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15
Waverly def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-12
North Bend Triangular
North Bend def. David City Aquinas, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24
Wayne def. David City Aquinas, 25-21, 25-22
Wayne def. North Bend, 25-19, 25-20
Sandy Creek Tournament
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16
Ravenna def. Arcadia-Loup City, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-22
Championship: Superior def. Ravenna, 25-14, 30-28
Seven Valleys Tournament
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-17, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-11
Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-22
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-12
Twin Loup def. Brady, 25-8, 25-22
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-14
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 28-26, 25-22
Championship: Mullen def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-18
St Teresa’s Triangular
Omaha Skutt def. St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo., 25-18, 25-20
Wahoo Neumann Tournament
Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-23
Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Omaha Gross, 25-17, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-16
Beatrice def. Wahoo Neumann, 25-21, 25-20
York def. Battle Creek, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Battle Creek def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 25-23
Championship: Beatrice def. York, 25-15, 26-24
Wakefield Tournament
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19
Norfolk Lutheran def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-17
Norfolk Lutheran def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-9, 25-14
Norfolk Lutheran def. Pierce, 25-8, 25-21
Norfolk Lutheran def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-19
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-7, 25-23, 25-17
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!