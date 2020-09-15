 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 15
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 15.

* * *

Ainsworth def. West Holt, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0)

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12 (3-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Arcadia/Loup City, 17-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 (3-1)

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26 (2-1)

Archbishop Bergan def. BRLD, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 (3-0)

Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)

Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 (3-1)

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-23, 25-18 (2-0)

BDS def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0)

Battle Creek def. Pierce, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6 (3-2)

Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 (2-1)

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13 (2-0)

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-12, 22-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Brady def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-22, 25-19 (2-0)

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 (3-0)

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-7, 25-7 (2-0)

Crofton def. Boone Central, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)

Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6 (2-0)

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26 (2-0)

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-6, 25-21 (2-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-21 (2-0)

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 (3-0)

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Westside, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 (3-0)

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 18-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-9 (3-2)

Hampton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 (3-1)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 (3-0)

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 16-25, 25-10, 25-16 (2-1)

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 21-25, 25-20, 25-7 (2-1)

Hershey def. McCook, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 (3-0)

High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)

Homer def. Winside, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Howells-Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 (3-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)

Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5 (2-0)

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 (3-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 (3-0)

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 (3-1)

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15 (2-1)

Lutheran High Northeast def. O'Neill, 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 (3-0)

Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21 (2-0)

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5 (3-0)

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 (3-0)

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-20, 14-25, 25-10 (3-1)

Mullen def. Sutherland, 25-12, 28-17 (2-0)

Mullen def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-23 (2-0)

Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 (3-1)

Norris def. Waverly, 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 (3-2)

North Platte def. Ogallala, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20 (2-1)

Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17 (2-1)

Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0)

Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Weeping Water, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 (3-0)

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 (3-1)

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 (3-0)

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23 (2-1)

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)

Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11 (2-0)

Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-11 (2-0)

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17 (2-0)

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18, 17-15 (4-1)

Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-10, 25-19 (3-0)

Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)

Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Sidney def. Chadron, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19 (2-1)

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Brady, 25-9, 25-22 (2-0)

Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-14, 19-17 (3-2)

St. Paul def. Centura, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 (3-0)

Summerland def. Boyd County, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)

Superior def. Sutton, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 (3-1)

Sutherland def. Wallace, 22-25, 25-23, 25-8 (2-1)

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11 (2-0)

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-18, 25-13 (3-0)

Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 (3-0)

Wayne def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 (3-0)

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Shelton, 25-23, 29-27 (2-0)

Winside def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-23 (2-0)

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21 (3-0)

York def. Holdrege, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20 (3-0)

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9 (2-0)

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert