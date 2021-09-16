 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 16
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 16

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 16.

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11

Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-10

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-18

BDS def. Diller-Odell, 25-22, 25-23

Beatrice def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Bennington def. Omaha Gross, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21

Boyd County def. Gregory, SD, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Johnson County def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-14

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10

Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10

Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

North Bend def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-20

Osceola def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-10

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-15

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14

Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Sioux County def. Lusk (Niobrara County) WY, 25-15, 25-4, 20-25, 25-13

South Platte def. Paxton, 25-24, 17-25, 25-22

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11

Stanton def. Boone Central, 25-21, 25-20

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12

Stuart def. Gregory, SD, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12

Wausa def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22

Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20​

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

