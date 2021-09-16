Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 16

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 16.
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11
Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-10
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 16-25, 25-19, 25-19
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-18
BDS def. Diller-Odell, 25-22, 25-23
Beatrice def. Malcolm, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Bennington def. Omaha Gross, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Boyd County def. Gregory, SD, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Johnson County def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-14
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
Maxwell def. Brady, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-4, 25-8, 25-10
Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 14-25, 15-10
Norfolk Catholic def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
North Bend def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha North, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-15, 25-20
Osceola def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-5, 25-10
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-15
Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Ponca def. Homer, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-18, 25-14
Santee def. Walthill, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Sioux County def. Lusk (Niobrara County) WY, 25-15, 25-4, 20-25, 25-13
South Platte def. Paxton, 25-24, 17-25, 25-22
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11
Stanton def. Boone Central, 25-21, 25-20
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-17, 25-12
Stuart def. Gregory, SD, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12
Wausa def. Randolph, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Wood River def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22