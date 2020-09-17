 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 17
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 17.

* * *

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Broken Bow def. Lexington

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8

Columbus Scotus def. DC Aquinas

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Cross County def. Heartland

Dorchester def. Friend, 25-15, 25-13, 25-3

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-15

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

Mead def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Millard South def. Beatrice, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13, 25-14

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Norfolk Lutheran def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Ord def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

Pender def. Wakefield, 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-13

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

Randolph def. Wausa, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun

Sutherland def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-5, 25-11

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-22, 25-19

Wahoo def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

TOURNAMENTS

Arthur County Triangular

Garden County def. Arthur County, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8

Axtell Triangular

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Axtell def. Loomis, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16

Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23

Bertrand Triangular

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-19

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 28-30, 27-25, 25-23

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-15, 26-24

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-22

Centennial Triangular

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-11, 25-18

Cody-Kilgore Triangular

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Ainsworth, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Falls City Triangular

Falls City def. Auburn, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21

Nebraska City def. Auburn, 25-22, 25-19

Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19

Franklin Triangular

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17

Gregory Triangular

Boyd County def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-13

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

Milford Triangular

Milford def. David City, 25-16, 25-22

MUDECAS

A Division Championship: Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19

B Division Championship: Palmyra def. Southern, 25-12, 27-25

Johnson County def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14

Overton Triangular

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20

Overton def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9

Santee Triangular

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Santee def. Walthill, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23

