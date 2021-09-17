 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 17
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 17.

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7

Gordon-Rushville def. Bennett County (Martin), SD, 25-20, 25-23, 25-9

Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13

Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20

Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17

Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-17

Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8

Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20​

