Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 17

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 17.
* * *
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-7
Gordon-Rushville def. Bennett County (Martin), SD, 25-20, 25-23, 25-9
Gothenburg def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-20
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13
Gothenburg def. York, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20
Lincoln Northeast def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-6, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-17
Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 25-8
Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, WY, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20