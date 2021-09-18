 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 18
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 18

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 18.

Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23

Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22

Alliance def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-16

Amherst def. Ord, 27-25, 25-17

Amherst def. Stuart, 25-18, 25-23

Arlington def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 21-25, 30-28

Auburn def. David City, 25-1, 19-25, 25-23

Auburn def. Tri County, 28-26, 25-23

Aurora def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21

BRLD def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-9

BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-21

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-20

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 28-26, 25-21

Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23

Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18

Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17

Burwell def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21

Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-10

Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17

CWC def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-13

Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17

Cambridge def. McCook, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17

Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-9, 25-16

Clarkson/Leigh def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-13

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8

Crofton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-18

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-22

Cross County def. East Butler, 25-14, 26-24

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-22

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-12, 25-5

Cross County def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-8

David City def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-18, 25-12

Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-18

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-15

Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14

Grand Island CC def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-13

Grand Island CC def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-13

Grand Island CC def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-10

Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-11

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-19, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14

Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-14, 25-19

Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11

Humphrey/LHF def. CWC, 25-12, 25-14

Humphrey/LHF def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-9

Humphrey/LHF def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-8

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25

Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-12

Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25

Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 32-30, 18-25, 25-19

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-17, 25-18

McCook def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-18

Minatare def. Sioux County, 25-21, 26-24

Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16

Norris def. Gretna, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-17, 25-20

O'Neill def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-21

Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18

Ogallala def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 32-30

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-15

Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-15, 27-25

Papio South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17

Papio South def. Norris, 25-16, 25-16

Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20

Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24

Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21

Ponca def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-23

Raymond Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-21

Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-8

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-22

Santee def. Walthill, 25-13, 26-24

Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-13

Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15

Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20

St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12

Stanton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20

Stuart def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 27-29, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-13

Superior def. Alma, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16

Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-22

Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-13

Sutton def. Milford, 26-24, 25-21

Sutton def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15

Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21

Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-21

Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-17, 25-13

Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-12

Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16

West Holt def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-21

Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-18

Winnebago def. Santee, 25-23, 25-19

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21

Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17

Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-12

Yutan def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-15

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-5​

