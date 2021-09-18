Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 18

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 18.
* * *
Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22
Alliance def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-16
Amherst def. Ord, 27-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Stuart, 25-18, 25-23
Arlington def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 21-25, 30-28
Auburn def. David City, 25-1, 19-25, 25-23
Auburn def. Tri County, 28-26, 25-23
Aurora def. Chadron, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
BRLD def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-9
BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-21
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-20
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 28-26, 25-21
Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23
Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-17
Burwell def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-10
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17
CWC def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-13
Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17
Cambridge def. McCook, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
Chase County def. Gering, 25-14, 25-18
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-9, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-13
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8
Crofton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-18
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-22
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-14, 26-24
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-22
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-12, 25-5
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-8
David City def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-13
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-18, 25-12
Elkhorn def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 25-18
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-15
Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14
Grand Island CC def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-13
Grand Island CC def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-13
Grand Island CC def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-10
Gretna def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-11
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-19, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14
Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18
Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 25-14, 25-19
Hemingford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11
Humphrey/LHF def. CWC, 25-12, 25-14
Humphrey/LHF def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-9
Humphrey/LHF def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 25-8
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. York, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25
Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-12
Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25
Lincoln Lutheran def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 25-14
Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig, 25-17, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-10, 25-13
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-17, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 32-30, 18-25, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-22
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-17, 25-18
McCook def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-15
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-18
Minatare def. Sioux County, 25-21, 26-24
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21
Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16
Norris def. Gretna, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-20
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Sutherland, 25-17, 25-20
O'Neill def. Pleasanton, 25-22, 25-21
Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-21, 25-18
Ogallala def. Aurora, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-21, 32-30
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-15, 27-25
Papio South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17
Papio South def. Norris, 25-16, 25-16
Paxton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-20
Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24
Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21
Ponca def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-23
Raymond Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-8
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-22
Santee def. Walthill, 25-13, 26-24
Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-18, 25-13
Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15
Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20
St. Paul def. Aurora, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12
Stanton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20
Stuart def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 27-29, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Paxton, 25-10, 25-13
Superior def. Alma, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-22
Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-13
Sutton def. Milford, 26-24, 25-21
Sutton def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15
Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-21
Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-17, 25-13
Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-12
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16
West Holt def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-21
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-18
Winnebago def. Santee, 25-23, 25-19
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21
Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17
Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-12
Yutan def. Logan View/SS, 25-17, 25-15
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-16, 25-5