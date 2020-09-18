Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 18

St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13
York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19
York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
Gretna def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 31-29
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!