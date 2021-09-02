Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 2.
* * *
Aurora def. York, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-6
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Amherst Triangular
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
CWC Triangular
Elgin/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13
Stuart def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21
Exeter-Milligan Triangular
BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13
Falls City Triangular
Falls City def. HTRS, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10
HTRS def. Johnson County, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Freeman Invitational
Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12
Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21
Louisville Triangular
Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13
Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23
Overton Triangular
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14
Ravenna Triangular
Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16
Santee Triangular
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8
Sidney Triangular
North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23
O'Neill St. Mary's Triangular