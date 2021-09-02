 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 2
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 2.

Aurora def. York, 25-17, 17-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-6

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23

Sutherland def. Garden County, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, 27-25

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Amherst Triangular

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16

CWC Triangular

Elgin/Pope John def. CWC, 26-24, 25-13

Stuart def. Elgin/Pope John, 25-22, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-23, 25-21

Exeter-Milligan Triangular

BDS def. Hampton, 25-9, 25-6

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-19, 25-13

Falls City Triangular

Falls City def. HTRS, 22-25, 25-19, 25-10

HTRS def. Johnson County, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Freeman Invitational

Mead def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-19

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-12

Sterling def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 10-25, 25-21

Louisville Triangular

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-13

Maywood/Hayes Center Triangular

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-23

Overton Triangular

Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-16, 25-14

Ravenna Triangular

Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-4

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-16

Santee Triangular

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-8, 25-8

Sidney Triangular

North Platte def. Sidney, 16-25, 25-17, 25-23

O'Neill St. Mary's Triangular

O'Neill St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-12

