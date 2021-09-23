Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 23

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 23.
Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9
Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13
Arlington def. Logan View, 32-30, 27-25
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Humphrey/LHF def. Summerland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
North Bend def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18
North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South
Papio South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17
Amherst Triangular
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16
Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20
Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9
Centura Triangular
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10
Falls City Triangular
Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-21
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18
Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-23
Gering Triangular
Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25, 0-0
Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
Howells-Dodge Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18
Leyton Triangular
Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19
Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16
Loomis Triangular
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18
Minatare Triangular
Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16
South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13
Ralston Triangular
Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23
Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11
Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16
Red Cloud Triangular
Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10
St. Francis Triangular
Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7
Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19
Winnebago Triangular
BRLD def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10
Wisner-Pilger Triangular