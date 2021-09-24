 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 24
Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 24.

* * *

Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22

Arapahoe def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Paxton def. Wallace, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12

Allison Weston Invitational

Pool A

Lincoln East def. Omaha Burke, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12

Papio South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14

Pool B

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 25-7

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-19, 25-21

Pool C

Millard West def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-10

Papillion-La Vista def. Des Moines Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-14

South Platte Triangular

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8

South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11​

