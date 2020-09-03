 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 3
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 3

Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 3.

Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-6, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Centura def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14

Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-6, 3-0

Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 30-28, 25-13

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17

Falls City def. Johnson County, 25-13, 25-22

Garden County def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Grand Island CC def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

Hastings def. McCook, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12

HTRS def. Falls City, 25-17

HTRS def. Johnson County, 25-10, 17-25, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Spalding Academy, 25-13, 25-3, 25-13

Kearney def. Lincoln Southwest, 15-25, 27-29, 27-25, 25-22, 15-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 29-31, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20

Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10

Morrill def. Bayard, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21

Norris def. Bennington, 25-12, 25-9, 25-16

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Osceola def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-14, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

South Platte def. Wallace, 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Southern Valley def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 16-25, 15-5

St. Paul def. Ord, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

York def. Aurora, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 15-10

Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

TOURNAMENTS

Adams Central Triangular

Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-14

Gibbon def. Adams Central, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19

Gibbon def. Ravenna, 30-32, 25-13, 25-19

Alma Triangular

Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Bertrand def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-22

Cambridge def. Alma, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-13

Twin Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 22-25, 25-10, 25-19

Arapahoe Triangular

Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-23, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 18-25, 27-25, 25-21

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular

Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-17

Amherst def. Kenesaw, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19

Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-6

Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan. Triangular

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-19, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-22, 25-15

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-10, 25-18

Burwell Triangular

Burwell def. North Central

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-11

Columbus Triangular

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-8, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-11

Douglas County West Triangular

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-16

Raymond Central def. Douglas County West, 25-16, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 25-12

Exeter-Milligan Triangular

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-14, 28-26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-22

Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18

Freeman Invitational Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-23

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-18, 25-11

Mead def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 25-17

Mead def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-18

Deshler def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-23

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-23

Giltner Triangular

Giltner def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-20

High Plains Community def. Giltner, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

Hi-Line Triangular

Hi-Line def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 10-25, 25-19, 25-19

Lewiston Triangular

Lewiston def. Lincoln Parkview, 25-17, 25-20

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-21

Southern def. Lincoln Parkview, 25-12, 25-11

Loomis Triangular

Overton def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-15, 25-15

Nebraska City Lourdes Triangular

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Concordia, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-16

Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-4, 25-11

North Platte Triangular

North Platte def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-13

Sidney def. North Platte, 13-25, 25-22, 25-21

Sidney def. Ogallala, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Brownell Talbot Triangular

Malcolm def. Louisville, 25-18, 25-15

Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25-14, 25-22

Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Louisville, 25-13, 27-25

Red Cloud Tournament

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-16

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-11

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-7

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-23, 25-12

Santee Triangular

Boyd County def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 28-26, 25-21

St. Edward Double Triangular

GI Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. GI Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-8

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-19

Stanton Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-13, 25-4

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-22

Summerland Triangular

Plainview def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16

Summerland def. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 25-12, 25-11

Wausa Triangular

Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20

Wausa def. Elkhorn Valley, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18

Wausa def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11

Weeping Water Triangular

Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 25-18, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-17

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11

Wynot Invite

Bloomfield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-22, 25-14

Wynot def. Crofton, 19-25, 25-13, 25-17

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10

Hartington-Newcastle def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-15

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

