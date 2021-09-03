Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 3

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 3.
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20
Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
South Platte def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20
Tournament of Champions Southeast
Omaha Skutt def. Fivay, Fla., 25-9, 25-7
Omaha Skutt def. Oviedo, Fla., 25-20, 25-17
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports