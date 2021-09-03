 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 3
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Sept. 3

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school volleyball scores from Sept. 3.

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20

Paxton def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

South Platte def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

Gillette Invite

Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-21, 25-20

Tournament of Champions Southeast

Omaha Skutt def. Fivay, Fla., 25-9, 25-7

Omaha Skutt def. Oviedo, Fla., 25-20, 25-17​

